Eddie Hearn delivers on Anthony Joshua promise after addressing ‘ticket price slash’

Matchroom Boxing have confirmed they have now sold out the O2 Arena for Anthony Joshua’s do-or-die clash with Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night. Just a few weeks ago, there were fears that there could potentially be empty seats inside the venue as there were still a “couple of thousand” tickets up for grabs online but those have now been sold ahead of a fascinating night of boxing.

Ticket prices had been slashed earlier this month for the showpiece, meaning although the majority had been sold, there were still tickets up for grabs for as cheap as £95 which is unprecedented territory for two-time heavyweight world champion Joshua. Eddie Hearn then moved to diffuse suggestions ticket prices had been slashed, stating it was part and parcel of business. The promoter also declared the O2 Arena would sell out – a promise he has now delivered on. He told Boxing Social last week, when quizzed on whether ticket prices had been slashed: “No. When you have dynamic ticket pricing, prices do change for tickets. Nothing’s been ‘slashed’.

“One particular journalist wrote that we’d sold 20 per cent of the tickets. I mean, f**k me. Yes I did expect it to sell out by now, and it will sell out by fight night. “We’ve sold I think it’s 14,000 tickets and we’ve got less than a thousand to go. ‘He’s lying! It holds 20,000!’ – it doesn’t. It holds, I think, 16,000 in total, that includes boxes, and I think 15,000 available for sale from us.” Joshua is now on a war path ahead of the meeting with American Franklin, who gave Dillian Whyte a tough night’s work at the back end of 2022 when he went the distance with the Body Snatcher. AJ has vowed to retire should he lose the clash which would mark the fourth defeat of his professional career within the space of four years.

“I will. I will retire if I lose. I’m not here to battle people. If people want me to retire, I will retire,” said Joshua during fight week. “I’m not going to fight if people don’t want me too. It’s not even about the money. It’s about the competitor in you. “That’s what’s important. It comes with the business, and it comes with the territory, I know that. I know when I am retired, I am gonna be chilling. “You lot put so much pressure on me so when I am done, the chains are going to be gone. I am going to be laughing and loving life.”