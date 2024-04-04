Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Eddie Hearn has suggested that Anthony Joshua will fight for a world heavyweight championship this year, potentially setting him up for a mega-fight with Tyson Fury. Joshua could also step into the ring with Oleksandr Usyk for a third time, while Filip Hrgovic is seen as the most likely opponent – which had been ‘leaked’ earlier this week.

Hearn told IFL TV: “I think you will see him again back end of the summer, he is keen to fight again. Obviously, you have Fury vs Usyk in May, we’re very excited to see what happens there and then Filip Hrgovic.

“I would say that Anthony Joshua’s next fight will be for the heavyweight championship, or for the undisputed heavyweight championship.”

Hearn went on to explain that the winner of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will not fight Joshua, with Filip Hrgovic being the next man in line to face the winner of that fight. That would seemingly rule Joshua out of fighting either champion.

However, Fury and Usyk are now set to fight twice with a rematch clause said to be invoked – which would make the IBF title vacant.