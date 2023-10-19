



Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has branded the KSI vs Tommy Fury bout one of the worst he has ever seen. The two athletes faced one another in Manchester on Saturday and fought through six rounds before the former Love Island star was declared the winner via majority decision, with the result later changed to a unanimous verdict due to a mistake on one of the judge’s scorecard.

Some believed KSI should have been the winner, including Hearn. But when sharing his thoughts on the fight, Hearn was brutally honest. “Really at the end of the fight, they should’ve just said, ‘We’re actually not going to score this, it was really bad, we’re sorry, we’re just going to go home,’” the 44-year-old said. “I thought KSI edged the fight. Probably the worst fight I’ve ever seen, but what an event.” During an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, Hearn was especially critical of Fury, who has now participated in 10 professional fights and emerged victorious in each one. “Yes, he’s a professional boxer, but he’s terrible. He’s absolutely swam the channel,” the promoter said. “He’s gone from making, I don’t know, £50,000 a fight to making £4m/£5m to fight a YouTuber.” However, Hearn did defend Fury against his fellow fighters who have criticised him for taking part in crossover fights.

Before the 24-year-old fought KSI, he defeated Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia by split decision in an eight-round fight back in February. “The ones who understand the bigger picture and the marketing side of sport get it,” Hearn said. “But, a lot of them are very unhappy about it. They feel like it’s very unfair. “They’re saying, ‘I’ve worked my entire life, I’ve been boxing since I was six’. But, as far as I am concerned, I don’t care. Tough s*** really. It doesn’t work like that. This guy has built his profile, his business and his following to a point where he has earned to right to do whatever he wants. “I don’t agree with the whole, it’s not fair, it’s taking opportunities away from boxers. I like to say, put it over there. It’s an entertainment format and we are keeping the sport great over here.” KSI suffered his first loss to Fury and after the fight was furious that the judges scored against him.

The YouTuber dominated the early rounds but he began to tire and attack less while Fiury grew in confidence. Two of the scorecards read 57-56 in Fury’s favour, while the other read 57-57. However, the score reported by judge Rafael Ramos was incorrect and it has since been changed to 57-56 to Fury, which gave him a unanimous victory. “That is a robbery, bro. How many jabs did you land?” KSI said to Fury during the post-fight interview. “Look at your face, look at your eyes. I’m the YouTuber, you are the boxer so you have to win? He is the man who is supposed to be the pro boxer. He hit me on the back of the head over and over. It is outrageous. I want to appeal. I need to see it again. I felt like I won that.”





Source link