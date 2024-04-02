



Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn has brutally branded Simon Jordan “the biggest w****r” after the pair had numerous run-ins on hit radio show talkSPORT. Hearn and Jordan have often engaged in spicy debates on-air, mostly over boxing, but they have now buried the hatchet.

Hearn made the admission on Piers Morgan Uncensored, as he sat down for an interview alongside his dad, Barry Hearn. “Simon Jordan,” Hearn replied when asked by Morgan who the biggest w***** he had ever met. Despite having a strong background in football as the former owner of Crystal Palace, Jordan also hosts a popular boxing podcast talkBOXING. “I will just say one thing, I quite like Simon,” Hearn continued. “I have been on his show, he is very good at what he does. It was actually the old Simon Jordan, because that is when it was a little bit more you know… he’d probably say me to be fair if you asked him.” The same question was posed to Hearn’s dad. However, Barry Hearn refused to single out an individual, before jokingly implying that Morgan was the biggest w*****. “I don’t tend to have them type of feelings,” Barry Hearn light-heartedly said. “I have a compartmentalised brain. There is lots of people I don’t like, and as you grow older there is less people you don’t like. Whether or not there is a w*****, that doesn’t affect my life. Okay I’ll give you a name, you.”

Boxing promoter Hearn could have the biggest year of his life following Anthony Joshua’s devastating win over UFC star-turned-boxer Francis Ngannou earlier this year. The winner is expected to go on to face the winner of May’s heavyweight unification fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Hearn will be one of the figures trying to put pen to paper of a mega fight. “If we won this fight then he would fight the winner of Fury v Usyk. You’re looking at the number one heavyweight in the world,” Hearn said after Joshua’s win in Saudi Arabia. “Tyson Fury please beat Usyk because you will get the biggest fight in the history of the sport. As a fighter, he’s an inspiration to young people.

“What I said would happen, happened. He destroyed Francis Ngannou. He’s a beast and I cannot wait for him to beat Tyson Fury.” Fury has graciously praised his fellow Brit for his win over Ngannou. The Gypsy King scraped by the Cameroonian last year and even suffered a knockdown. “For the actual real boxing, it’s me and Usyk who fight for the undisputed heavyweight world championship of the world,” Fury said. “I had a s**t performance against Ngannou and I almost got it right, I predicted one round. He did absolutely fantastic tonight, he lit him up with a right hand and knocked him out. That’s what a boxer should have done with him, but if he fights next year it’ll be a different game.”









