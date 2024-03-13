Provided Fury beats Usyk, who remains the best pound-for-pound boxer in the division, the road will be clear for him to face Joshua. It may have to wait until 2025 with their rematch already set for October, but Hearn believes it could be the biggest fight in the history of boxing.

“There’s a fighter here called Tyson Fury. Please, please beat Oleksandr Usyk on May 18, because I promise you, you will get the biggest fight in the history of the sport when Anthony Joshua takes the undisputed world championship,” Hearn said on Friday.

“Joshua has always stayed in the gym, always worked, never taken a shortcut in his life. As a fighter he is an inspiration to young people and I promise you he isn’t getting beat… this man is a savage, a beast, the best in the world, and I cannot wait for him to beat Tyson Fury.”