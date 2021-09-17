NEWS
ECOWAS sanctions Guinea, Mali coup leaders
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday imposed sanctions against the junta in Guinea and those slowing Mali’s post-coup transition.
The imposition of the sanctions is the bloc’s toughest response yet to a run of military takeovers.
The move was agreed at an emergency summit of ECOWAS in Accra to respond to last week’s coup in Guinea and perceived slow progress towards constitutional rule in Mali following a coup last year.
Regional heads of state decided to freeze the financial assets and impose travel bans on Guinea’s junta members and their relatives, insisting on the release of President Alpha Conde and a short transition.
“In six months elections should be held,” said ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou at a briefing.
The bloc also piled more pressure on Mali’s transitional government, demanding they stick to an agreement to organise elections for February 2022 and present an electoral roadmap by next month, according to the post-summit communique.
Anyone in Mali hindering preparations for the elections faces the same sanctions as those imposed in Guinea, it said.
NEWS
Residents block major highway in Bauchi to protest against killings, kidnappings
Some residents of Birshin Fulani community on the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis have blocked the Bauchi-Dass Road to protest against worsening insecurity in the area.
The protest has restricted vehicular movements and motorists around the area are stuck on the affected roads.
The development comes barely two weeks after gunmen in the early hours of Saturday, September 5 attacked the community and killed two people, including a senior staff member of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Abubakar Muhammad.
The gunmen, whose number could not be ascertained, stormed the area around 2.30 am and started shooting indiscriminately, causing panic.
Some persons were also kidnapped by the assailants.
Days later, more people were abducted from the same area.
NEWS
2022 Budget: Reps oppose NNPC, mull fuel subsidy removal
House of Representatives may kick against provision for subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, in the 2022 budget.
his, it was learnt, is to ensure a raise in the percentage budgetary allocation to capital projects.
The chairman of the House committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu, hinted journalists yesterday that the House was worried about the low budgetary allocation to capital projects which stands at 26 per cent of the budget.
“The expenditure framework is at N13.9 trillion, capital expenditure accounts for only 26 per cent. This worries the House, because of the continued provision for subsidy which is a drain to this government. The House believes that the capital expenditure should be increased from what it is to what it ought to be,” he noted.
This, however, contrary to the statement by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who said the federal government would sustain subsidisation of PMS till 2022.
Kyari, while speaking at a stakeholders’ hearing organised by the Senate Joint Committees on Finance, National Planning, Foreign and Local Debts, Banking, Insurance, and other financial institutions and Petroleum Resources on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF-FSP) in Abuja, said the decision to exit the subsidy regime would be determined by the outcome of the ongoing negotiations between the authorities and organised labour.
But Kalu, while briefing journalists on the focus of the House as the lawmakers resume commencing the 3rd session of the 9th Assembly, said “One of the issues on the front burner of the National Assembly is to review the elements around the oil subsidy for the sake of closing up the gaps for leakages in this country,” he said.
He also noted that the House was concerned about incoherent data from agencies of government, adding that some agencies were under remitting to the federation account.
He, however, noted that some agencies that do not remit funds to the federation accounts due to the provisions of their establishment Acts would have their Acts amended.
“We have also observed that some MDAs were not remitting sufficiently to the federation account. They were under remitting and there were agencies that were not remitting at all because their establishment acts do not give them the permission to remit.
“We need to amend some of those establishment acts, because of the impact of COVID, the government is looking for money from left-right and centre and if there are leakages that have been encouraged by the establishment acts, that piece of legislation will be looked into for possible amendment,” he said.
While raising concerns about the inconsistent records in the petroleum sector, Kalu said that the House would resolve the mystery around the specific oil revenue by determining the actual volume of oil produced per day.
The spokesperson of the House stated: “Incoherent data among the agencies such as customs, NNPC, PPRA, PEF, and DPR, especially on issues like the specie volume of crude oil produced per day; secondly, what is the level of our PMS consumption per day? These things are necessary because there is a determination by the House to close areas of leakages so that the federal government will have enough to take care of the welfare of citizens.”
According to him, it is important to note that out of the N7.26 trillion aggregate revenue available for the government for 2022, N3.16 trillion will be coming from oil-related sources.
house of reps
The House, however, threatened to withhold the budget of MDAs that are yet to appear before the House Committee on Finance if they fail to appear upon the next invitation.
The House also frowned at the revelation that some MDAs merely recycle budgets without introducing anything new.
“Agencies that were invited and didn’t make it will be invited again and if they didn’t come, we are going to ensure that we remove their capital and overhead expenses from the 2022 budget,” Kalu noted.
Meanwhile, the House has declared that it would only approve President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow another $4 billion ($4,054,476,863) and €710 million loans from bilateral and multilateral organisations if the lawmakers are satisfied with the details of the spending plan.
“Projected new borrowing will be approved only when the details of where the borrowing is going to be provided,” he said.
NEWS
Oluwo, King Chu defend Sultan’s alleged snub of Sanwo-Olu, describe it as honest oversight
The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and his Rivers State counterpart, HRH King Appolus Chu of Eleme Kingdom, have described the purported snubbing of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by the Sultan of Sokoto, HRM Muhammadu Sa’ad as an honest oversight.
The Oluwo, in a chat with THISDAY, had reacted to a viral video where the Sultan allegedly ignored Sanwo-Olu, who was trying to greet him at a public function.
When the video surfaced on the social media, many alluded to the fact that the traditional ruler’s action might not be unconnected to the governor’ recent signing of the controversial anti-grazing bills into law.
However, in his reaction, the Oluwo said the Sultan was known in all circles as a humble man and would therefore not deliberately snub the governor.
He said: “No, anybody can do that. You might be on your own, anybody will try to, you know you shake everybody. The Sultan is very humble; he shakes everybody.
“Even you’ll see his people will never shake him but Sultan will come and shake everybody, even my own people. He has shaken my own Dongoyaro (..sic).
“Maybe his mind was somewhere else, or maybe he was looking somewhere and the governor was trying to greet him. The Sultan doesn’t have any problem with people. Even the people that abuse us, you’ll still see Sultan talking and greeting them.
“He’s a jovial and loving person to be with. If you get close to the Sultan and you know him,you will laugh all day. He knows how to make jokes that he won’t even laugh at.
“People who are making skits can’t make people laugh like Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, because when he talks like this, and he has that turban and covered his mouth so he talks and people won’t know that he’s talking and you by his side when you hear what he said you’ll be laughing.
“You don’t know what he was thinking at that time. He might not even be looking in the direction, or he was looking but there were other things distracting him. The governor might come and the governor is stretching his hand but the Sultan’s mind was not there. So, you see another person comes and he shakes them.”
King Appolus Chu, on jis part, said: “The Sultan I know does not insult or disrespect people in any way. In fact, he doesn’t give room for anything like that around him.
“I see this whole episode as people reading unnecessary meanings into the video clip and blowing things out of proportion for cheap publicity.
“The Sultan of Sokoto that I know, personally, is one of the most humble, approachable and sociable traditional rulers we have in this country today.
“If you look at the video, you will notice that he wasn’t going about looking for people rather people were approaching him on their own, because he is a very approachable, welcoming and hospitable person.
“His warm and hospitable nature is also why he has been able to successfully bring the people of the Northern region of the country – Christians and Muslims, politicians and non politicians – together to address issues affecting the North and Nigeria in general.”
Trending
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan: Jordan Henderson’s stunner seals comeback win
-
SPORTS20 hours ago
PHOTOS: Buhari receives no. 10 Jersey as FIFA President, Gianni Infantino visits Aso Rock
-
NEWS1 day ago
Gbajabiamila denies comparing IPOB, Yoruba Nation agitators with Boko Haram, ISWAP
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Judas of Oduduwa – Sheikh Gumi slams Fani-Kayode over defection to APC
-
NEWS2 days ago
Like Kenya, Ghana connived with Buhari regime, arrested 107 Biafran agitators, 82 missing – IPOB
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Dangote seeks loans for Lagos giant refinery as costs balloon to $19B
-
SPORTS21 hours ago
FIFA Rankings: Nigeria maintain position as Belgium, Brazil, England occupy top 10 [Full list]
-
NEWS1 day ago
Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig: Jack Grealish scores on his Champions League debut as Pep Guardiola’s side win thriller