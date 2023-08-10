Thursday, August 10, 2023
ECOWAS orders standby force against Niger junta

ECOWAS orders standby force against Niger junta

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

The order followed the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary Meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The declaration was made by the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray while reading out the resolution of the regional body on Thursday in Abuja.

ECOWAS said all efforts made to dialogue with the military junta have been defiantly rejected by coup leaders, adding that they condemn the continuous detention of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.

The regional body also called on the African Union (AU), partner countries, and institutions to support the resolution taken by it.

The resolution partly reads: “Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Underscore its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means.”

 

