ECOWAS delegation meets coup leaders in Niger

The special delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has met with the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

The delegation arrived in Niger Republic on Thursday.

The ECOWAS delegation, headed by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) include the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray.

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu, dispatched the delegation with a mandate to expedite action to resolve the current political tussle in the country.

The action was in line with the resolution reached at the end of the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS held last weekend in Abuja.

The retired Gen. Abdulsalami-led delegation left for Niamey on Thursday after a briefing by President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

er

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said President has also sent a separate delegation led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe to engage with the leaders of Libya and Algeria on the Niger crisis.

Briefing the two delegations, Tinubu charged them to engage all stakeholders robustly to ensure a conclusive and amicable resolution of the situation in Niger for the purposes of African peace and development rather than a move to adopt the geopolitical positions of other nations.

“We don’t want to hold briefs for anybody. Our concern is democracy and the peace of the region,” the President said.