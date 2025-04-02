Ebonyi Governor arrests six commissioners over contract breach

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has taken drastic measures against six commissioners and a local government chairman over alleged contract breaches.

The commissioners, including Professor Omari Omaka (Tertiary Education), Victor Chukwu (Environment), Ifeanyi Ogbuewu (Culture and Tourism), Uchenna Igwe (Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters), Moses Ekuma (Health), and Felix Igboke (Project Monitoring), were arrested for failing to deliver on a 140-unit housing project.

The project, intended to commemorate the governor’s second-year anniversary, was meant to provide relief to victims of communal crises. However, the commissioners’ alleged sabotage and breach of contract terms led to the governor’s swift action.

The Chairman of Afikpo Local Government Area, Mr. Timothy Nwachi, was also suspended from office.

The governor’s decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising his commitment to accountability and others criticizing the move as a “lack of direction” in the state.

The development has also raised concerns about the fate of other ongoing projects in the state, including a major flyover construction at the Vanco Junction in Abakaliki city.

