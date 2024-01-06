Saturday, January 6, 2024
HomeSPORTSBOXINGEbanie Bridges feelings clear on Paige VanZant collab 'that will break the...
BOXING

Ebanie Bridges feelings clear on Paige VanZant collab ‘that will break the internet’ | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Ebanie Bridges feelings clear on Paige VanZant collab 'that will break the internet' | Boxing | Sport


Former IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges believes a collaboration with ex MMA star Paige VanZant would ‘break the internet’. Both Bridges and VanZant made their name in combat arenas before turning to social media, where the pair have build huge followings.

Bridges, who lost her belt to Miyo Yoshida last month, is in the market for new content partnerships. The Blonde Bomber recently agreed to work with UFC legend Conor McGregor to promote his new Forged stout brand.

Now it appears a collobaration between Bridges and her friend VanZant is on the horizon. The duo teased the idea of a potential link up after messaging back and forth on social media this week after suggesting they could work together last year.

Back in July, Bridges claimed the pair were working to sort out a collaboration amid their busy schedules. She told her 858,000 Instagram followers: “We were trying to organise it but she got really busy and I moved. Hopefully we can get back on track because I would love to collab with Paige VanZant. That would be f****** sexy.”

Earlier this week, the duo once again teased a collaboration. After VanZant uploaded several photos to Instagram while wearing a pink maid’s outfit, Bridges heaped praise on her pal.

VanZant then asked her 3.2 million followers if they’d be interested in seeing her and the 37-year-old work together. She offered two answers in a poll: ‘YES, I’ll die’ and ‘THAT WILL BREAK THE INTERNET’.

The Australian boxer replied saying: “Needs to happen” – along with several suggestive eyes emojis.

In 2019, VanZant revealed she made more money outside the UFC via Instagram than she did through fighting before she was unceremoniously dumped from the organization following a loss to Amanda Ribas. The sentiment rings true for the 29-year-old to this day; back in August, she declared she made more money over a 24-hour period on OnlyFans than in her entire UFC career.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ OnlyStans show, VanZant said: “Yes, OnlyFans has been my largest source of income, I would say combined in my fighting career, I think I’ve made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I have in my entire fighting career.”

VanZant spent seven years fighting in UFC but later turned to bare-knuckle boxing, although she was also briefly involved with professional wrestling company AEW. Meanwhile, Bridges held the IBF bantamweight title for nearly two years, winning the belt after beating Maria Cecilia Roman in March 2022 before defeat in December.



Source link

Previous article
AIFF President Evaluates Possibility Of Implementing ‘Additional Video Review System’ In India
Next article
Three names Deontay Wilder could fight on next Saudi mega card | Boxing | Sport
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network