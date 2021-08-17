LIFESTYLES
Easy steps to write a love letter!
If you have been thinking of penning down a beautiful love letter to your partner, then you’re all in for a lot of surprise efforts it requires. Writing a love letter isn’t easy.
You need to pen down your emotions to tell your partner what exactly you have been feeling. It is pretty different from the texts or video calls on social media.
Written words express feelings in ways better than none.
So, to help you figure out, here are some easy steps to write a love letter.
1. First, you have to be vulnerable
Love letters are wholesome-ly intimate. When you write one for a special person, you write things that you feel deep within and might have skipped expressing while talking. Words pose a deeper impact than actions at times and love letters are a classic example of that. When you allow yourself to be vulnerable and open your heart to the letter, your partner will be able to understand all your feelings.
2. Adorable greeting
Start the letter with a personal touch such as, “To my darling”, “To my love” and many more. This will help your partner feel the intimacy when they start reading your letter. You don’t want them to feel like they are reading a stranger’s letter.
3. What’s the occasion
Next, you can start by stating the occasion on which you are sending the letter, if any. And if there’s no particular occasion, you can always mention that you need nothing special to express your feelings to your love.
4. Tell them why you love them
Love letters are all about telling your partner how much and why you love them. You can refresh the memories you two have had together, the cute dates you both have been to, or how you love that little quirk of your partner every time they smile. That’s how you express love in written words. Tell the stories you two have shared together, that will last a lifetime through the letter.
5. Close up carefully
Be sure to carefully draft the closing lines in the letter because it will impact the most. How you end a letter is how you present hopes for the future or let them know that you’re going to be missing them all the time. Make it meaningful and put your heart out if you’re going to send this to your lover. After all, it has all your feelings etched down.
LIFESTYLES
Words that can make her have an orgasm!
CELEBRATED author Yehuda Berg once said: “Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate, and to humble.”
Yehuda was highlighting the power of words and the consequences they can have on people.
The power of words can even be seen during the act of sex.
According to sex experts, words can evoke the ultimate orgasm during sex.
According to Men’s Health magazine, these are the top five words that can make a woman have an orgasm:
1. “Yes”
According to dating Coach DeAnna Lorraine, women love a man who is certain and knows what he wants. So, if she lets out a moan and you say yes, it gives her permission to go even deeper into her pleasure.
2. “Love”
Uttering the words “I love you” isn’t the only way to drop the L word. Simply saying you love a specific part of her body will effortlessly ignite her desire.
3. “Tight”
According to sex experts, women love to hear how accommodating their punani is because this allows the 4-5 to achieve a harder erection.
4. “Wet”
As you dive into your sexual pleasures, lubrication plays an important role. So even if you mention her wetness during her arousal, you are guaranteed to score some brownie points during sex.
5. “Come”
It’s perhaps the only word that simultaneously conveys desire, pleasure, orgasm, and loss of control, according to a recent paper in Sexuality & Culture.
LIFESTYLES
What are the most popular sex positions?
A Greek sexologists once said that you can tell a lot about a person’s favourite sex position.
He further explains that sex gives us a perfect insight on the type of person you are.
Are you spontaneous, flexible, predictable and dull?
All that can be revealed by your sexual activity and favourite sex position.
Speaking of sex positions, there those that are more common than others.
According to The Times Of India publication, an online doctor database surveyed 2 000 people from the US and UK, and asked them a bunch of questions including their favourite sex position, the position they wish to try and the ones they are least likely to try.
According to the survey, they found that the most popular sex position among men and women was doggie-style.
It was closely followed by missionary and cowgirl position.
Other positions in the list included 69, reverse cowgirl and oral sex.
When asked why was the doggie-style their favourite sex position, more than 35% of the participants voted for doggie style because it offers deeper penetration and better chances of leading to female orgasm.
After doggie-style, missionary is the most preferred sex position of women whereas men liked the cowgirl position more. Also, men listed anal sex as one of their preferences and interestingly, it did not make it to women’s top ten preferences.
LIFESTYLES
Men can fake orgasms too!
lass=”article-body”>
Women are known as masters of faking orgasm. So much so that most men cannot actually tell when a woman is faking it.
But did you know that a man can fake having reached orgasm too?
As seemingly inconceivable as it sounds, some men have a hard time ejaculating and end up pretending that they have to keep the peace.
And this is why 29 year old Neo Ramasedi from The Vaal can relate.
” I have always taken long to reach orgasm, and I have no idea why. I started faking orgasm when former partners would complain about how long I was taking. An hour or so later they would moan about being tired, too hot or that they need a break, which would kill my momentum.
“This is when I started pretending that I had ejaculated. I would make the necessary noises and body movements. Luckily no one ever bothered to take a peek at the condom afterwards or I would ensure that I discard of the evidence really quickly.”
Ramasedi says that this has left him feeling despondent.
“I wish I could also be a two minute man who has an orgasm at the blink of an eye. There’s not a lot of women who can handle me and it leaves me wondering if I will ever meet my match. For now sex is a one sided affair for me. As long as they are satisfied, I guess.” he says.
Sex therapist Godivah says that delayed ejaculation is a form of sexual dysfunction and the causes vary.
“Ejaculation becomes classified as delayed if it takes a man more than 30 minutes to reach orgasm.
“The causes for this are quite vast; it can be because of medical reasons, like having suffered a stroke or heart attack previously, for example. It can also be due to certain medication, like high blood pressure medication or certain supplements. Alcohol can also be a big factor in causing delayed ejaculation for some men.
“But in my experience the bulk of the reasons why men experience delayed ejaculation is mostly psychological.”
“Some men have had previous psychological trauma, such as sexual abuse or an emotionally abusive relationship. It is quite common for most men with delayed ejaculation sexual dysfunction to want to rush through it to please their partner, all while compromising their own sexual satisfaction.” she says.
She adds that when it comes to treatment, identifying the source of the problem is key and that this will take a professional sex therapist, psychologist or even a medical doctor to finally settle on a remedy.
Latest News
- APC may not inherit President Buhari’s bloc vote in 2023 – Osinbajo
- My father’ll be buried in September – Gov. Abiodun
- Easy steps to write a love letter!
- PHOTOS: Buni, Bagudu, Abubakar, Amosun, others visit Abiodun over father’s death
- BBNaija: Biggie springs another surprise, puts housemates on their toes
Trending
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Bandits attack Zamfara college, kill security officers, abduct scores of students
-
NEWS1 day ago
What IBB told me to tell Jonathan when Yar’Adua was sick – Otedola
-
NEWS1 day ago
Reps member, Adedayo Omolafe is dead
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari mourns first Nigerian pilot, Orimoloye
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Buhari exits self-isolation Wednesday
-
NEWS2 days ago
FG moves to stop Consultant doctors from joining strike
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Buhari sends loaded birthday message to Babangida
-
NEWS2 days ago
NiMet predicts three-day thunderstorms, rains from Sunday