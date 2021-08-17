If you have been thinking of penning down a beautiful love letter to your partner, then you’re all in for a lot of surprise efforts it requires. Writing a love letter isn’t easy.

You need to pen down your emotions to tell your partner what exactly you have been feeling. It is pretty different from the texts or video calls on social media.

Written words express feelings in ways better than none.

So, to help you figure out, here are some easy steps to write a love letter.

1. First, you have to be vulnerable

Love letters are wholesome-ly intimate. When you write one for a special person, you write things that you feel deep within and might have skipped expressing while talking. Words pose a deeper impact than actions at times and love letters are a classic example of that. When you allow yourself to be vulnerable and open your heart to the letter, your partner will be able to understand all your feelings.

2. Adorable greeting

Start the letter with a personal touch such as, “To my darling”, “To my love” and many more. This will help your partner feel the intimacy when they start reading your letter. You don’t want them to feel like they are reading a stranger’s letter.

3. What’s the occasion

Next, you can start by stating the occasion on which you are sending the letter, if any. And if there’s no particular occasion, you can always mention that you need nothing special to express your feelings to your love.

4. Tell them why you love them

Love letters are all about telling your partner how much and why you love them. You can refresh the memories you two have had together, the cute dates you both have been to, or how you love that little quirk of your partner every time they smile. That’s how you express love in written words. Tell the stories you two have shared together, that will last a lifetime through the letter.

5. Close up carefully

Be sure to carefully draft the closing lines in the letter because it will impact the most. How you end a letter is how you present hopes for the future or let them know that you’re going to be missing them all the time. Make it meaningful and put your heart out if you’re going to send this to your lover. After all, it has all your feelings etched down.