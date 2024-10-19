East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, ISL 2024: Jamie McLaren and Dimitri Petratos bagged a goal each as Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 2-0 in their Indian Super League (ISL) match on Saturday. McLaren put the Mariners ahead four minutes before the break while Petratos found the back of the net from the spot a minute before the end of regulation time. The win took Mohun Bagan to second in the points table, while East Bengal remained winless after five games to remain rooted to the foot of the table. (Match Center)

