Saturday, October 19, 2024
FOOTBALL

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, ISL 2024: East Bengal Remain Winless As Mohun Bagan Clinch Derby Bragging Rights

By Online Editor
0
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, ISL 2024: East Bengal Remain Winless As Mohun Bagan Clinch Derby Bragging Rights

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, ISL 2024 Football© X (formerly Twitter)




East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, ISL 2024: Jamie McLaren and Dimitri Petratos bagged a goal each as Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 2-0 in their Indian Super League (ISL) match on Saturday. McLaren put the Mariners ahead four minutes before the break while Petratos found the back of the net from the spot a minute before the end of regulation time. The win took Mohun Bagan to second in the points table, while East Bengal remained winless after five games to remain rooted to the foot of the table. (Match Center)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Previous article
I fought Mike Tyson and he embarrassed me – the same will happen to Jake Paul | Boxing | Sport
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network