East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr ACL 2, Live Streaming: East Bengal will be squaring off against Altyn Asyr in the preliminary round match of AFC Champions League 2 on Wednesday at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. However, East Bengal need to register a win over Altyn Asyr, in order to qualify for the group stage of AFC Champions League 2 . Mohun Bagan secured the group stage berth as they won the Indian Super League title in the 2023-24 season. East Bengal earned the qualification for the prelims stage after winning the Kalinga Super Cup.

When will the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match be played?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be played on Wednesday, August 14.

Where will the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match be played?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match start?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be broadcast on the Zee 24 Ghanta channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be streamed live on Zee 24 Ghanta’s YouTube Channel.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)