Wednesday, August 14, 2024
FOOTBALL

East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Live Telecast: Where To Watch Match

By Online Editor
0

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor





East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr ACL 2, Live Streaming: East Bengal will be squaring off against Altyn Asyr in the preliminary round match of AFC Champions League 2 on Wednesday at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. However, East Bengal need to register a win over Altyn Asyr, in order to qualify for the group stage of AFC Champions League 2 . Mohun Bagan secured the group stage berth as they won the Indian Super League title in the 2023-24 season. East Bengal earned the qualification for the prelims stage after winning the Kalinga Super Cup.

When will the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match be played?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be played on Wednesday, August 14.

Where will the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match be played?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match start?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be broadcast on the Zee 24 Ghanta channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be streamed live on Zee 24 Ghanta’s YouTube Channel.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Previous article
Imane Khelif ‘names Elon Musk and JK Rowling in lawsuit’ after Olympics boxing gender row | Boxing | Sport
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network