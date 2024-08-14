East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr ACL 2, Live Streaming: East Bengal will be squaring off against Altyn Asyr in the preliminary round match of AFC Champions League 2 on Wednesday at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. However, East Bengal need to register a win over Altyn Asyr, in order to qualify for the group stage of AFC Champions League 2 . Mohun Bagan secured the group stage berth as they won the Indian Super League title in the 2023-24 season. East Bengal earned the qualification for the prelims stage after winning the Kalinga Super Cup.
When will the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match be played?
The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be played on Wednesday, August 14.
Where will the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match be played?
The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
What time will the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match start?
The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match?
The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be broadcast on the Zee 24 Ghanta channel in India.
Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match?
The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2 preliminary match will be streamed live on Zee 24 Ghanta’s YouTube Channel.
(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)
Topics mentioned in this article
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!