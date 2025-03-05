Wednesday, March 5, 2025
FOOTBALL

East Bengal Lose FC Arkadag In First Leg Of AFC Challenge League Quarter-final

By Online Editor
0
East Bengal Lose FC Arkadag In First Leg Of AFC Challenge League Quarter-final

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


East Bengal vs FC Arkadag AFC Challenge League quarterfinal in progress.© X/Twitter




Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal lost 0-1 to FC Arkadag of Turkmenistan in the first leg of their AFC Challenge League quarterfinal match in Kolkata on Wednesday. Yazgylvc Gurbanow scored the all important goal for the Turkmenistan side in the 10th minute at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The Red and Gold brigade will now travel to Turkmenistan for the second leg match on March 12.

East Bengal had qualified for the third tier of men’s AFC club competition by virtue of winning the 2024 Super Cup.

The Oscar Bruzon-coached Indian side had topped Group A with seven points while Arkadag won Group B with six points.

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Previous article
Daniel Dubois and Tyson Fury’s uncle’s disagreement in Usyk warning | Boxing | Sport
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network