BUSINESS
E-payment transactions hit monthly all-time high of N33tr in August
Data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) has revealed that transactions worth N33.2 trillion were performed electronically in August through the NIBSS Instant Payment platform (NIP).
The latest figure brings the total value of e-payment deals in the last eight months to N238.7 trillion.
The NIBSS data also shows that the August 2022 record came as an all-time high e-payments value recorded in a month since the deployment of the platform.
Compared to the N29.3 trillion recorded in July, this shows a 13.3% growth. Year on year, the e-payment value has increased by 50% compared to N22.1 trillion recorded in August last year.
The surge in electronic transactions shows that more Nigerians are embracing the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
According to NIBSS, the value of e-payment recorded was a reflection of the increase in the volume of deals within the month.
The NIP volume rose to 448 million in August, showing a 10.6% increase over 405 million recorded in July.
The NIBSS Instant Payments (NIP) is an account-number-based, online-real-time Inter-Bank payment solution developed in the year 2011 by NIBSS. It is the Nigerian financial industry’s preferred funds transfer platform that guarantees instant value to the beneficiary.
According to NIBSS, over the years, Nigerian banks have exposed NIP through their various channels, that is, internet banking, bank branch, Kiosks, mobile apps, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), POS, ATM, etc. to their customers.
BUSINESS
European stocks nudge higher as global markets await more U.S. inflation data
European stocks were slightly higher on Monday, following a positive trend set at the end of last week and overnight in Asia-Pacific markets.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.2% higher in early trade, with basic resources adding 1.2% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Health care stocks fell 0.4%.
Global markets are gearing up for the latest reading of U.S. inflation, with the August data set to be released Tuesday.
The report is one of the last pieces of data on inflation the U.S. Federal Reserve will see ahead of its September meeting, where the central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in an effort to combat high inflation.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated last week that he is “strongly committed” to bringing down inflation.
U.S. stock futures were flat Sunday night while shares in the Asia-Pacific rose in overnight trading on improved risk sentiment. Mainland China, Hong Kong and South Korea markets are closed for a holiday.
BUSINESS
Inflation looms as manufactured goods fall 36% to N2.87tn
The value of manufactured goods traded tumbled by 36 per cent from N4.51tn in the second quarter of 2021 to N2.87tn in the corresponding period of 2022, findings by The PUNCH have shown.
This is according to the foreign trade report by the National Bureau of Statistics for the second quarter of the year and its corresponding quarter of 2021.
Foreign trade statistics measure goods traded between an economic entity and its economic counterparts within a given period.
The fall in the value of traded manufactured goods came as manufacturers continue to grapple with skyrocketing costs and a harsh operating environment.
According to findings by our correspondent, exports of manufactured goods also took a downward plunge within the period in review, from 211.67bn recorded in 2021 to N119.53bn in 2022, representing a 43.5 per cent decline in 12 months.
Manufacturers had in recent months been adopting survival strategies amid a worsening operating environment.
In its “Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index,” the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria noted that its members had to resort to adopting survival strategies to improve production.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, the Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, Olusola Obadimu said that given the prevailing economic climate, the decline in the value of manufactured exports was expected.
According to him, unresolved port-related issues have also made exportation more difficult for manufacturers.
He further stated that the insecurity crisis in the country had significantly affected farming activities, which, in large parts, account for raw materials used for production purposes.
Also, according to a professor of Economics at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Sheriffdeen Tella, Nigeria’s macroeconomic policies have remained unfavourable for the manufacturers. He said the combined forces of inflation, interest rate, energy costs as well as other factors had put a serious strain on manufacturing activities.
“All those things have made the manufacturing sector to shrink and that is a very bad situation for the country. You find out that the manufacturing sector is a sector that drives other sectors of the economy in terms of production and employment. The manufacturing sector is the sector that provides raw materials from the agricultural sector, provides some other goods to some other sectors of the economy and it is that same sector that, when they finish production, will also positively affect the service sector,” the economist added.
BUSINESS
Airbus confirms cancellation of remaining Qatar A350 orders
Airbus has confirmed it had revoked all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways, raising the stakes in a safety and contractual dispute with the Gulf carrier.
“Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog,” a spokesperson said.
Qatar Airways had no immediate comment.
The rare order cancellation, confirming a decision exclusively reported by Reuters in August read more , was revealed in monthly order data published on Thursday.
Airbus said it had booked orders for 843 jets between January and August, or a net total of 637 after cancellations including routine order reversals by customers and the aircraft withheld from Qatar by Airbus.
It delivered 382 jets over the same period, or a net total of 380 after deducting two A350 aircraft built for Aeroflot but impossible to deliver due to sanctions.
