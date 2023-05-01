E. Jean Carroll resumes testimony in Trump rape trial after mistrial denied

E. Jean Carroll continued her testimony in her civil case against Donald Trump for rape and defamation, despite a defense request for a mistrial being denied by the judge.

Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina began cross-examining Carroll for a second day, hoping to show jurors inconsistencies or holes in her claims against the former U.S. president.

Carroll, 79, has accused Trump, 76, of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, and then undermining her credibility and career by lying about it online.

Her defamation claim concerns an October 2022 post on Trump’s Truth Social platform, where Trump called the former Elle magazine advice columnist’s case a “complete con job” and “a Hoax and a lie.”

The trial in Manhattan federal court began on April 25, and is in its fourth day.

In seeking a mistrial, Tacopina wrote an 18-page letter early on Monday accusing U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of bias against Trump.

Trump’s lawyer said the effect of several “unfair and prejudicial” rulings by Kaplan “manifests a deeper leaning towards one party over another,” including comments where the judge “openly expresses favoritism.”

Tacopina said Kaplan, an appointee of Democratic President Bill Clinton, should have let him question Carroll about why she did not seek security camera footage of the alleged rape.

Trump is leading the Republican field in the 2024 presidential race.

Trump’s lawyer also challenged Kaplan’s statement that Trump might be “sailing in harm’s way” after his son Eric Trump discussed on Twitter how LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman was helping fund Carroll’s case.

Kaplan ruled last Wednesday that Trump’s lawyers cannot mention Hoffman at the trial, calling it “unfairly prejudicial.”

Requests for mistrials are often long shots, though they often form a basis for eventual appeals.