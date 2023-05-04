‘DWTS’ alum Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second baby girl

Lindsay Arnold’s tiny dancer has arrived!

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro gave birth to her and her husband Sam Cusick’s second baby girl on Wednesday.

“She is here and healthy,” Arnold wrote via Instagram Stories. “Arrived this afternoon, will share more soon.”

The infant joins big sister Sage, who was born in November 2020.

Nearly two years later, Arnold, 29, told her Instagram followers that she was expecting baby No. 2.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” the then-pregnant dancer wrote in October 2022.

“We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family,” she continued at the time.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” alum and Cusick used pink smoke to reveal the sex of their upcoming arrival the following month.

Arnold gushed, “We are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister.”

Before conceiving their second child, the choreographer announced her decision to step back from “DWTS.”

Arnold and Cusick had been trying to expand their family, she explained in August 2022, leading the Season 25 winner to stay in Utah with her family instead of filming in Los Angeles.

“It’s so important to me that you understand none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change,” Arnold added.

“Although this decision has been so hard to make I feel so much peace about it.”

Witney Carson, Emma Slater and more of Arnold’s former colleagues sent their congratulations when she revealed her pregnancy.

“SO HAPPY FOR YOU SIS!! I love you and new baby already!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Carson wrote.

“Yaaaayyy Baby number 2!!! I’m so excited for you,” Slater gushed.