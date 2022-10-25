Dwight Yorke fires warning to Erik ten Hag over Marcus Rashford | Football

Marcus Rashford has scored three goals across 11 top-flight games this term (Picture: Getty)

Dwight Yorke has warned Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag that Marcus Rashford will struggle if he keeps being pushed out into wide areas.

The 24-year-old England international forward has scored just three goals across 11 Premier League games this term.

Rashford has mainly operated as a centre forward under Ten Hag but is sometimes used as a left winger by the Dutchman.

Former forward Yorke, who scored 48 goals across 96 Premier League games for United between 1998 and 2002, says he feels ‘sorry’ for Rashford.

‘Rashford is 24 and he needs to be playing consistently as a striker to score the goals we know he is capable of,’ Yorke told Lord Ping.

‘If you look at my career, or Thierry Henry, as strikers we started out in the game from the wide attacking areas of the pitch before becoming truly comfortable in that central role.

‘The No.9 is a specialist role. I feel sorry for Rashford because he’s played on the right, on the left and through the middle.

‘You don’t master that position unless you’re playing there every week. A striker develops his senses and movements through playing the role.

‘What I’m seeing in Rashford is what I saw in myself at one stage. The best thing a manager can tell you, based on my experience, is that you are my No.1 striker.

‘Having the confidence of your manager and knowing that you will be leading the line is massive for any striker.

‘When you’re playing week in, week out, the better you become. It’s a simple solution.

‘I’m glad that he is starting to play there more regularly and I hope that Ten Hag doesn’t start pushing him to the left or right.

‘I know he can do a job in those positions because he’s that good, but the central role is the role that he will blossom in.’



