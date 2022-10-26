Dwight Yorke explains how Casemiro gets best out of ‘X factor’ players | Football

Casemiro scored a dramatic injury time equaliser on Saturday (Picture: Getty)

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke has explained how Casemiro gets the best out of ‘X factor’ players at Old Trafford.

The serial Champions League winner has started United’s last four league games, brought into the team following the 6-3 hammering at Manchester City having been handed some time to get to grips with English football.

Casemiro has begun repaying the club’s faith in him with some hugely impressive displays in midfield, filling a void that has gaped in the middle of the park for a number of years.

The 30-year-old Brazil international played a pivotal role in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham last Wednesday, arguably the team’s finest performance of the season, and excelled away to Chelsea on Saturday where he scored a dramatic injury time equaliser that sparked wild celebrations in the away end.

Speaking about Casemiro’s impact at United, Yorke told Lord Ping: ‘Firstly, he brings a winning mentality into the dressing room.

‘Sometimes these understated players don’t get the recognition, but he gives the players with the X factor the opportunity to shine because he is so disciplined and selfless as a player.

‘He was the cornerstone of a dominant Real Madrid team for the last five seasons, and you don’t play in that team if you don’t have ability.

‘The more you see him play, the more you understand why he has been brought into the team.

‘He gives the team balance with the role that he plays. He knows his strengths, what his weaknesses are, and you stick to those.

‘He keeps it simple. He does his job extremely well and he’s a calming influence.’

More: Manchester United FC



Casemiro’s team-mates view him as their ‘guard dog in the middle’, according to Antony.

‘I always say he is our guard dog in the middle,’ Antony said. ‘He is a no-nonsense guy, a more serious type.

‘I think he will leave these goal celebrations to us attacking players.’



MORE : Erik ten Hag has already told Man Utd star he will replace Maguire as captain, says Yorke





MORE : Dwight Yorke fires warning to Erik ten Hag over Marcus Rashford



For more stories like this, check our sport page.

Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.