



Legendary boxer Dwight Muhammad Qawi has died at the age of 72, his family confirmed, after a five-year battle with dementia. His sister, Wanda King, confirmed the tragic news following a legendary career which saw the American two-weight champion take on both George Foreman and Evander Holyfield. Nicknamed ‘The Camden Buzzsaw’, Qawi was considered one of the greatest pressure boxers and held a 41-11-1 (25 KOs) record in a glittering career. Wanda said: “He was a great father, a great Pop-Pop to his grandchildren. He had a heart of gold, and he fought his dementia illness just like he was fighting in the ring. He went out like a champ. Right to the end.”

The WBC paid tribute to an iconic fighter, writing: “The WBC joins the boxing community of the world in prayer for [the] eternal rest of Dwight Muhammad Qawi. “He found his love for boxing while serving a sentence in prison and went on to become WBC light heavyweight champion. A great father and grandfather who was also a role model in society. Rest in peace, Champ.” Qawi took up boxing while at Rahway State Prison, serving a sentence for armed robbery, and turned professional soon after his release in 1978. Born Dwight Braxton in Baltimore, he legally changed his name in 1982 following his conversion to Islam, Qawi became WBC light heavyweight champion a year earlier after stopping Matthew Saad Muhammad in the 10th round.

He defended the green belt three times before losing a 1983 unification clash to Michael Spinks, which sparked the decision to move up to cruiserweight. Qari would go onto becoming a two-weight world champion two years later, beating South African Piet Crouse to the WBA cruiserweight title. He lost that belt the following year to Holyfield, dubbed by many as the best cruiserweight fight of all time, with Holyfield later admitting that he was ready to quit during the contest. Holyfield won via a split decision but was later hospitalised with headaches and dehydration, requiring treatment for a kidney issue.

He later fought as a heavyweight and was stopped in seven rounds by Foreman. Qari retired in 1998 at the age of 46 and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame six years later. Before his dementia diagnosis, he trained aspiring boxers, was a youth advocate and counseled people with alcohol and drug addictions at The Lighthouse, a recovery centre in Mays Landing, New Jersey. “He told them to stay off drugs and alcohol and stay out of trouble,” his sister said. “He was full of love.”





