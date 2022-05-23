POLITICS
Dust in Lagos PDP over alteration of delegates list
An alleged alteration of the Peoples Democratic Party delegates list in Lagos State is raising dust in the state as some of the aspirants and stakeholders are threatening a showdown with the party if the list earlier submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is altered.
NewsDay gathered that the alterations cut across the delegates’ list for governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and the state assembly primaries.
The aspirants and the stakeholders have therefore called on the party’s National Working Committee to cancel the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries slated for Sunday in Lagos.
They alleged the ad-hoc delegates’ list brought by the electoral committees for both primaries had been compromised.
Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved members of the party, Chairman of the party in the state, Philips Aivoji, said they reject the ad-hoc delegates’ list brought by the electoral committee to Lagos State for the purpose of conducting the primaries.
“We are all shocked to see that the list does not reflect the authentic elected ad-hoc delegates as conducted by organs of the party at ward level and supervised by the DSS (Department of State Services) and INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission).
“It is imperative to state that copies of the ad-hoc list that emanated from the state and submitted to INEC are completely different from the one brought by the committee for the purpose of the exercise.
“We realised that contrary to the provision of our great party and the electoral guidelines of the party, the election committee came to the state with list of venues and already chosen electoral officers.”
According to Aivoji, this is the responsibility of the state executive committee of the party and, therefore, unacceptable.
He added that the chairman and secretary of the election committee meant to conduct the State House of Assembly primary election had not reported to the state chairman or state organ of the party.
He said: “Up till this moment, we cannot reach out to the committee chairman and secretary, their telephones have either been switched off or unreachable.
“As law-abiding members of our great party, we collectively reject this list and we cannot guarantee, free, fair and credible party primaries that we have sworn to conduct.
“The processes have been compromised ab initio and skewed.
“We, therefore, call for outright cancellation of the election.
“Doing otherwise will jeopardise the chances of the party in the 2023 polls.”
The Chairman said that if the exercise would go on, it could lead to a litigations.
He said that the process that brought about the authentic delegates’ list was done in consonance with the constitution of the party, as all relevant stakeholders were carried along.
Aivoji said: “We want to know the person at the national level that gave them (electoral committee) the order not to consult the state executives in the exercise.
“We want to get this list right because, as we speak, we are toying with the lives of millions of Lagos residents.
“We have been in the valley for so long, this is an opportunity for us to get it right to win the general elections in the state.
“We must douse the tension now.”
According to Aivoji, what the electoral committee intends to do is to cook up a list of candidates at a venue.
He said that if the party missed it now, it would be unfortunate.
Some of the PDP governorship candidates at the conference were Dr. Ade Dosunmu, Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Adedeji Doherty.
Fayose’s son, aide, others win Ekiti PDP Reps tickets
Joju Fayose, son of former Governor Ayodele Fayose ha emerged as one of the Peoples Democratic Party’s House of Representatives candidates in Ekiti State.
Joju alongside some other candidates emerged at the party’s primaries held across the federal constituencies on Sunday.
He won the ticket for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1. Joju Fayose scored 69 votes to defeat Deji Adeosun, who polled 9 votes.
Lere Olayinka, an aide to the former governor also emerged as the PDP’s candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2. Olayinka got 54 votes to beat his opponent, Victor, who scored 45 votes.
A former governorship aspirant, Yinka Akerele, won the party ticket for Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1, unopposed.
Babatunde Ajayi won the Ekiti North Federal Constituency 2after polling 63 votes to defeat Funmi Ogun, who had 33 votes.
APC postpones screening of Osinbajo, Tinubu, other presidential aspirants indefinitely
Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has again postponed the screening of its presidential aspirants.
No new date was given.
The party stated this in a statement titled ‘Notice of Postponement of APC Presidential Screening Exercise,’ dated May 22, 2022, and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.
“The Screening Exercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 is hereby postponed. A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly.
“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it said.
The party earlier postponed the screening exercise from May 14 and 15 to May 23 to allow former President Goodluck Jonathan and others to submit their nomination forms after the deadline.
It was learnt that the party had also told the screening committee that they were not to screen Presidential aspirants.
A party source had said that the previous postponement was done to allow Jonathan to submit his nomination and expression of interest forms
“The party has also told the screening committee that they are not to screen Presidential aspirants.”
A Northern coalition had purportedly purchased the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the former President.
The forms were purchased days after Jonathan had asked his supporters to “watch out” after he was asked if he would contest.
Jonathan was said to have already joined the Bayelsa chapter of the APC.
I won’t allow anyone steal my votes this time – Adeleke
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has warned against any attempt to manipulate the poll.
Adeleke alleged that he was rigged out in the 2018 governorship election and told anyone planning to rig the poll not to play with the resolve of Osun people that were seeking change in government.
The ex-federal lawmaker, who said he had spoken with members of his party to eschew violence, added that he would not sit back and watch while people attempted to steal votes.
He said, “We have spoken with our members. We want peace. We are not out to fight anyone or cause trouble, but we will not stay idle or watch and appear helpless when people attempt to steal votes. We will stop them.
“Unlike what happened four years ago, I will not allow anyone steal my votes and that of the PDP. We all saw what happened four years ago, when angels of darkness colluded with some anti-democratic forces to upturn the desire of the good people of Osun State.
“We have warned them not to play with the resolve of the people of Osun State who are genuinely seeking and praying for the election day to come so that they can heave a sigh of relieve from their current unpalatable government.”
Asked about the rancour in the Osun PDP, Adeleke said, “It is a family affair. We are not fighting. We initially disagreed when we were seeking the party’s ticket. That has been settled by the delegates and the court has also stamped their decision. Everyone that contested wants the PDP to win the election. We will do so together and I am sure they are all working with us to achieve positive result.”
But while reacting to the PDP candidate’s claims, Media Adviser to the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Osun, Kola Olabisi, said Adeleke’s claim that the 2018 governorship election was rigged by the ruling APC was tantamount to rubbishing Supreme Court which had upheld the ruling party’s victory.
Olabisi said, “No discerning mind will take any outburst from the embattled Senator Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke with seriousness because of his unenviable past records.
“One can understand why it is pretty impossible and difficult for him to comprehend the fact that once the Supreme Court of Nigeria has made a verdict on an issue, it is settled once and for all. Jackson won’t know this because of his limited education or absolute lack of same.
“Referring to the 2018 Osun State governorship election by any entity as being rigged by Governor Oyetola is tantamount to rubbishing the highest court in the land with impunity. If Ademola is insisting that he won the 2018 governorship election, why has he not been the four-year tenant of the Bola Ige House? Ademola Adeleke is only ranting. He should be ignored.”
