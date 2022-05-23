Dust in Lagos PDP over alteration of delegates list

An alleged alteration of the Peoples Democratic Party delegates list in Lagos State is raising dust in the state as some of the aspirants and stakeholders are threatening a showdown with the party if the list earlier submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is altered.

NewsDay gathered that the alterations cut across the delegates’ list for governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and the state assembly primaries.

The aspirants and the stakeholders have therefore called on the party’s National Working Committee to cancel the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries slated for Sunday in Lagos.

They alleged the ad-hoc delegates’ list brought by the electoral committees for both primaries had been compromised.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved members of the party, Chairman of the party in the state, Philips Aivoji, said they reject the ad-hoc delegates’ list brought by the electoral committee to Lagos State for the purpose of conducting the primaries.

“We are all shocked to see that the list does not reflect the authentic elected ad-hoc delegates as conducted by organs of the party at ward level and supervised by the DSS (Department of State Services) and INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission).

“It is imperative to state that copies of the ad-hoc list that emanated from the state and submitted to INEC are completely different from the one brought by the committee for the purpose of the exercise.

“We realised that contrary to the provision of our great party and the electoral guidelines of the party, the election committee came to the state with list of venues and already chosen electoral officers.”

According to Aivoji, this is the responsibility of the state executive committee of the party and, therefore, unacceptable.

He added that the chairman and secretary of the election committee meant to conduct the State House of Assembly primary election had not reported to the state chairman or state organ of the party.

He said: “Up till this moment, we cannot reach out to the committee chairman and secretary, their telephones have either been switched off or unreachable.

“As law-abiding members of our great party, we collectively reject this list and we cannot guarantee, free, fair and credible party primaries that we have sworn to conduct.

“The processes have been compromised ab initio and skewed.

“We, therefore, call for outright cancellation of the election.

“Doing otherwise will jeopardise the chances of the party in the 2023 polls.”

The Chairman said that if the exercise would go on, it could lead to a litigations.

He said that the process that brought about the authentic delegates’ list was done in consonance with the constitution of the party, as all relevant stakeholders were carried along.

Aivoji said: “We want to know the person at the national level that gave them (electoral committee) the order not to consult the state executives in the exercise.

“We want to get this list right because, as we speak, we are toying with the lives of millions of Lagos residents.

“We have been in the valley for so long, this is an opportunity for us to get it right to win the general elections in the state.

“We must douse the tension now.”

According to Aivoji, what the electoral committee intends to do is to cook up a list of candidates at a venue.

He said that if the party missed it now, it would be unfortunate.

Some of the PDP governorship candidates at the conference were Dr. Ade Dosunmu, Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Adedeji Doherty.