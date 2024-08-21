Following the cancellation of all Durand Cup matches set to take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has urged the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee to reinstate the games to the venue they were originally supposed to take place at. “In my capacity as the President of the AIFF, I earnestly urge your office to take all necessary steps and measures to ensure that the Durand Cup matches can be held in Kolkata as scheduled,” read the mail sent by Kalyan Chaubey

The news of the cancellation of fixtures at the VYBK Stadium came on the eve of the Kolkata Derby match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC, two of the fiercest rivals in the country, due to a state of unrest in the city.

“The Derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is regarded as one of the top five most famous derbies in the world. Established in 1888, the Durand Cup is the fourth oldest football tournament globally. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, established in 1889 and 1920, respectively, have rich histories and are synonymous with Kolkata’s identity and its passionate football culture,” added the AIFF president.

The cancellation of the derby saw fans of both teams assemble in huge numbers and protest in unity. Mohun Bagan captain Shubhasish Bose also joined in the protest with the fans. A lathi charge was ordered on the fans which also saw the Police arrest people in numbers. Chaubey had later posted a photo with fans whom he had personally gotten out of jail on bail.

The quarterfinals of the Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia, are now set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong and SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

