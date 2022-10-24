DSS urges Nigerians to remain calm

The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged Nigerians to stay alert and assist security agencies with information on suspicious criminals in their neighborhoods.

This is coming after the United States of America Embassy in Nigeria issued an Advisory to its citizens on terrorists’ plan to carry out attacks in some parts of the country.

The US in the advisory asked its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel or movement as a result of an ‘elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, especially Abuja.

The DSS Public Relations Officer Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Peter Afunanya in a statement late Sunday night urged Nigerians to remain calm, adding that necessary actions have been taken to prevent such an attack from happening.

It read, “The Department of State Services has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them. Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.”