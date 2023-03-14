Tuesday, March 14, 2023
DSS storm Kirikiri prison in Lagos after ‘threat’ to Osinbajo daughter’s life

The Department of State Services (DSS) has deployed its operatives to the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison in Lagos.

The personnel said to be more than a dozen, arrived at the penitentiary located in the Apapa area late afternoon of Sunday, March 12.

Their presence is linked to an alleged attempt on the life of one of the daughters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo, a former Commissioner of Justice in Lagos, and his wife Dolapo have two daughters Damilola and Kanyinsola and a son Fiyinfoluwa.

Since arrival at Kirikiri, the DSS agents have been patrolling inside and outside the premises in search of an individual who issued “a serious threat”,

The target, suspected to be an inmate, used a mobile phone which the secret service tracked to the location.

“The DSS has been there since Sunday evening and of course, their presence has brought about some panic.

“The officers believe the person they are looking for is in one of the cells or somewhere around the prison,” a source hinted.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya requested a text message when contacted for a reaction. There was no reply as of press time.

 

