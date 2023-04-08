DSS silent on UK-based Nigerian pastor arrested at airport

The Department of State Security (DSS) was silent yesterday on the arrest and detention of the founder, RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, United Kingdom, Tomi Arayomi, and his wife, Tema.

Arayomi and his wife were arrested on Friday by DSS operatives at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport on Friday.

Although the reason behind their arrest was unclear, it was gathered that Arayomi was arrested for making “prophecies that are deemed to be inciting.”

A source said, “He was invited for questioning. He has been on our watchlist for some time now over his speeches; his prophetic speeches about the elections.”

Another source noted, “He was invited for questioning over some comments he made not long ago.”

Recall that Arayomi prior to the February 25 presidential election urged Nigerians to “vote for an outsider,” noting that the 2023 electoral process would first produce Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as president-elect, before things change.

Arayomi’s twin brother, Tobi Arayomi, also hinted on the development via his Instagram page, @tobiarayomi, on Friday.

According to Tobi, his brother was apprehended by DSS operatives for alleged politics-related prophecies he made.

Tobi later revealed that his brother and wife had been released on Friday evening.

“@tomiarayomi and @tahmar.india are out. Thank you all for your prayers,” Tobi posted on Instagram.