DSS secures court order to detain Tukur Mamu for 60 days
A Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted a prayer by the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain the former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, for 60 more days.
Justice Nkeonye Maha ruled on the ex-parte motion moved by counsel for the DSS, Ahmed Magaji.
The security outfit, in the motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 dated and filed Sept. 12, had urged the court to grant its reliefs to enable it to conclude its investigation on Mamu, who had been leading the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnaped in March.
Mamu was arrested by foreign security agents in Cairo, Egypt on September 6.
Mamu was detained before being repatriated back to Nigeria.
The DSS had on Sunday warned Nigerians over making comments on its arrest of Mamu.
DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunaya had urged Nigerians to leave the agency alone and allow it to concentrate on the investigations, which it said the outcomes had been “mindboggling.”
Meanwhile, Islamic cleric, Sheik Gumi, to whom Mamu is an aide, had faulted the arrest of the negotiator.
Gumi, had called on DSS to charge Mamu to court if it had any evidence against him rather than keeping him in custody.
Tukur Mamu: DSS details how bandits negotiator supported local, international terrorist organisations
The Department of State Services (DSS) has alleged that its preliminary investigation established the offences of a logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism against Tukur Mamu.
The DSS, in an affidavit in support of its ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 filed before Justice Nkeonye Maha of a Federal High Court, Abuja, also alleged that the investigation established Act of terrorism financing against Mamu, the former terrorists’ negotiator.
Justice Maha had on Tuesday granted the motion ex-parte moved by counsel for the DSS, Ahmed Magaji, seeking an order to detain Mamu for 60 days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of the investigation.
The motion was dated and filed on Sept. 12 by U.N. Dauda, a lawyer with the security outfit.
The DSS, in the application, had sought “an order enabling the State Security Service/applicant to detain the respondent (Mamu) for a period of Sixty (60) days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of investigations.”
Mamu is the sole respondent in the suit.
In the affidavit in support of the ex-parte motion deposed to by Hamza Pandogari, a legal officer with the DSS, he said it was necessary for Mamu to be detained for 60 days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of investigations of various acts of terrorism against him.
Pandogari alleged that Mamu, “the self-acclaimed Kaduna train negotiator exploited the opportunity to perpetrate, aid and abets as well as render support to both local and international terrorist organisations.
“That the respondent was intercepted by the Nigerian foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt, on 6th September 2022, while on his way to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with commanders and top leaders of terrorist organisations across the globe.
“That upon his interception and subsequent repatriation to Nigeria, a duly signed search warrant was executed in his residence and office at No. 4, Ali Ladan Street, Sabon Kawo GRA and No. 14, Mamona Road, Anguwan Sarki, Kaduna State and various exhibits and items to establish his complicity with terrorists were recovered.”
The agency listed some of the items recovered from Manu’s residence and office to include 151 dollars, 20 pounds sterling; 1, 530 Indian Rupees; one Saudi Riyald; 70 Dirham; one million, five hundred and six thousand naira; and 16 assorted foreign coins.
The DSS also alleged that two packs of pump action cartridges; 16 ATM (auto-mated machine) cards from both local and foreign banks; seven cheque books from different banks; six laptops; four tablets; 24 handsets and three international passports belonging to Mamu; one firearm licence; eight pieces of Nigerian Army uniforms; 16 pieces of Nigerian Naval uniforms, were among the 34 items recovered.
The DSS said the “preliminary Investigation so far established, amongst others, the offences of a logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism as well as terrorism financing against him.
“That the defendant (Mamu) has used the cover of his profession as a journalist to aid both local and international terrorist groups.
“That the action of the defendant has orchestrated the untimely death of security personnel in North Central and North East parts of Nigeria.
“That the defendant has discreetly given information to bandits and terrorists that escalated various acts of terrorism in Nigeria.
“That the investigation has assumed a wider dimension and sophistication requiring time and advanced expertise to conclude.
“That some of the suspects working with the defendant are at large and premature release of the defendant will jeopardise the ongoing investigation.
“That it is in the interest of justice and national security to grant this application.
“That the activities of the defendant and his associates at large constitute a potent threat to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.”
Buhari returns to Abuja from Imo
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening, returned to Abuja from Imo State where he inaugurated several infrastructural projects completed by the Hope Uzodinma administration.
Buhari’s chopper arrived at the Villa premises at about 05:32 pm Tuesday.
Hours earlier, the President inaugurated the rebuilt state House of Assembly complex, the first phase of the Owerri-Okigwe Road and the Owerri-Orlu Road, according to the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.
Tuesday’s visit comes about one year after he launched several projects and held a town hall meeting with Igbo leaders in Imo State.
The President arrived at the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport at exactly 11 am on Tuesday and was received by Governor Uzodimma and other senior state government officials.
However, Buhari’s visit has not been free of controversies.
The Imo State Government and the state chapter of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, engaged in a heated verbal exchange over the projects to be inaugurated.
In a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Collins Opurozor, the Imo State PDP alleged that Governor Uzodimma was luring Buhari to the state to inaugurate “uncompleted projects.”
It argued that the state assembly complex was built over three decades ago by the Sam Mbakwe administration and not Uzodinma, who had put the state “in a financial mess.”
“Our party, therefore, condemns the move to bring the President to Imo State to re-inauguration a 30-year-old repainted complex and the uncompleted Owerri-Okigwe Road. The President should not bow to self-serving pressures from Uzodimma to lend his exalted office for such a caricature,” the PDP said.
But the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, argued that Uzodimma was building projects that the PDP-led past administrations abandoned for over 10 years.
Northern governors, traditional rulers meet in Abuja over insecurity
Governors from the Northern region have met with the region’s traditional rulers council in Abuja, in a fresh move to deliberate on options for the establishment of state police to tackle security challenges in the region.
A communique developed after the meeting was read by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong.
Lalong said the meeting reviewed the security situation in the North and other matters relating to its development and resolved to support the amendment of the Constitution to accommodate the establishment of state police.
He believes this will effectively and efficiently address the security challenges in the region.
The forum reiterated its commitment to the development of solar energy in view of the comparative advantage of abundant sunshine in the region.
Accordingly, it was unanimously resolved that 2000 megawatts of solar power be harvested across the 19 States and FCT to harness the huge potential of power from solar.
The joint meeting noted with regret the ongoing ASSU strike which it believes was more punitive in the region as most of the students in the North are attending public universities.
It called on ASSU to cooperate with the Federal Government in resolving the dispute.
The Northern Governors also engaged officials of the World Bank to discuss the level of implementation of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) and Nigeria for Women Project which is being implemented in five Northern States.
There are speculations that the semblance of peace gradually returning to Western Nigeria, is the result of the establishment of Amotekun security network, created to oversee security challenges there.
