DSS screens Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

The Department of State Services (DSS) has commenced the screening of ministerial nominees sent to it by President Bola Tinubu.

According to impeccable Presidency sources, the DSS and members of the Presidential Strategic Team are currently running final checks on the people who had been listed as possible ministers,

The number and identities of the nominees were however, not revealed.

The screening process by the DSS involved conducting background checks on the careers of the nominees and operatives were also checking for records of the nominees with anti-graft and security agencies.

It was gathered that Tinubu kept core of ministers to himself, heavily influenced by the kitchen cabinet of his special advisers.

The DSS could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Repeated calls to the mobile telephone number of the Dele Alake, were neither picked nor returned as of the time of filing this report.

Alake had in March said Tinubu would constitute his cabinet within one month of assuming office.