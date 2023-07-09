The Department of State Services (DSS) has released former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari from detention.

Yari regained his freedom on Saturday night.

Yari, now a serving senator, was arrested and detained by the DSS over the N45 billion reelection fund released under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

Yari was implicated by the detained governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who alleged that the former governor received N45 billion from the CBN to fund Buhari’s reelection in 2019.

Emefiele has been detained by the DSS since the second week of June after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu’s government which is investigating him for “corruption-related issues and abuse of office.”

During the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Yari had remained “adamant” despite the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the South-South the ruling All Progressives Congress and contested against Godswill Akpabio – the current Senate President who is also Tinubu’s stooge.

Yari was the favoured candidate of the Buhari cabal to clinch the Senate Presidency but he lost to Akpabio who got 63 votes.