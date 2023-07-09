Sunday, July 9, 2023
HomeNEWSDSS releases Zamfara ex-governor, Yari after interrogation over N45Billion Buhari reelection fund
NEWS

DSS releases Zamfara ex-governor, Yari after interrogation over N45Billion Buhari reelection fund

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
DSS releases Zamfara ex-governor, Yari after interrogation over N45Billion Buhari reelection fund

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari from detention.

Yari regained his freedom on Saturday night.

Yari, now a serving senator,  was arrested and detained by the DSS over the N45 billion reelection fund released under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

Yari was implicated by the detained governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who alleged that the former governor received N45 billion from the CBN to fund Buhari’s reelection in 2019.

Emefiele has been detained by the DSS since the second week of June after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu’s government which is investigating him for “corruption-related issues and abuse of office.”

During the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Yari had remained “adamant” despite the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the South-South the ruling All Progressives Congress and contested against Godswill Akpabio – the current Senate President who is also Tinubu’s stooge.

Yari was the favoured candidate of the Buhari cabal to clinch the Senate Presidency but he lost to Akpabio who got 63 votes.

Previous article
PSC demotes Commissioner of Police, dismisses three policemen
Next article
Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network