DSS raids homes of Mamu’s relatives, ‘arrests’ brother-in-law
The Department of State Services (DSS) has raided the homes of two relatives of Tukur Mamu, publisher of Desert Herald, and arrested Abdullahi Mashi, brother-in-law to Mamu.
Mamu was arrested at the Kano international airport, after he returned from Egypt where he had been detained on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.
Mamu, an aide to Ahmad Gumi, a popular Islamic cleric, has been involved in negotiations for the release of persons abducted during an attack on a train in Kaduna, in March 2022.
Speaking on the arrest on Wednesday, the DSS had said the publisher had questions to answer.
Ibrahim Mada, Special Projects Manager, Desert Herald newspaper, published by Mamu, said the DSS stormed the Kaduna residences of the publisher’s brother, Ibrahim Mamu and his brother-in-law, Abdullahi Mashi in the early hours of Friday.
Mada, said Mashi was whisked away by the DSS operatives after his house was searched.
He cautioned the DSS against “media trial” of the terrorists negotiator who was arrested on Thursday.
He faulted claims by the DSS that military accoutrements and huge amounts in various currencies were recovered during Thursday’s raid on Kaduna residence and office of Mamu, saying the military uniform found in the house belonged to his son who is a Naval officer.
He said, “The DSS in a press release on Thursday 8th September, 2022 titled ‘Update On Tukur Mamu’ claimed during their raids on his residence and office in Kaduna that a large sum of money in various currencies and denominations as well as military accoutrements were recovered.
“While the DSS did not indicate the actual amount of the so-called large sum found in his house and office, we want to make it clear that the ‘military accoutrements’ found in his house are military kits (uniform and barrett) belonging to his son, Yahaha Bello, a Naval officer who graduated from NDA.”
‘Resolution efforts have failed’ — FG drags ASUU to court over strike
The federal government has instituted a case before the National Industrial Court against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the strike embarked upon by the lecturers.
ASUU has been on strike since February 15 to protest alleged decay of infrastructure at the various institutions, as well as neglect of the welfare of its members.
Trade Dispute Department of the Ministry of Labour and Productivity was said to have filed the case before the Court in Abuja.
Hearing of the matter is expected to commence on Monday, September 12.
There have been series of negotiations between the federal government and the ASUU leadership but all ended in stalemate without a tangible outcome.
However, talks between the federal government and ASUU finally hit the rocks last Tuesday after both sides met at the National University Commission’s office in Abuja.
The federal government had said that it would not sign any other agreement it cannot implement.
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, disclosed this during a meeting of Pro-Chancellors and Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities, held at the NUC’s office.
Adamu said President Muhammadu Buhari had warned the government’s team involved in the negotiation with ASUU against signing an agreement that the government would not be able to fulfil.
The minister said the government had offered the union a 23.5 per cent salary increase “for all categories of the workforce in federal universities, except for the professorial cadre which will enjoy a 35 per cent upward review. He said the government had also promised that N150 billion “shall be provided for in the 2023 Budget as funds for the revitalisation of federal universities, to be disbursed to the Institutions in the First Quarter of the year.”
Also, the government said N50 billion would be provided “for in the 2023 Budget for the payment of outstanding arrears of earned academic allowances, to be paid in the first quarter of the year.”
However, ASUU and three other university unions have rejected the offer, describing it as “inadequate to meet their respective demands needed to tackle the challenges confronting the university system.”
Gov. Ayade appoints 86 more aides
The Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has appointed 86 people as members of various councils and boards as his second term winds down to the end in 2023.
According to a statement on Friday by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Linus Obogo, the appointments take immediate effect.
Most of the appointees are to serve as members of the Community Mobilisation Council.
Others were appointed as members of the Public Utility Management Board as well as directors of agencies and members of other boards.
The governor has, through his ‘Food on the table’ policy, appointed several aides during his first and second terms in office.
Nigeria’s flags to fly at half mast in honour of Late Queen Elizabeth II
The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday announced that the country’s flags, in both home and foreign missions, will be flown at half-mast in honor of the passage of Queen Elizabeth II.
The longest-serving British monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96.
Following the demise of the Queen, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to her eldest son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales.
As world leaders continue to pay tribute to the icon recognisable to billions of people around the world, the Federal Government in a statement by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said the flags would be flown at half-mast on Sunday 11 to Monday 12 in commiseration with the late monarch.
According to the statement, the government also commiserated with the government and people of the United Kingdom including all members of the Commonwealth.
The statement reads:” In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, the sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality whose passage to eternity was announced yesterday, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half mast on Sunday September 11, 2022 and Monday 12, 2022.
“We commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the World”.
