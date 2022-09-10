DSS raids homes of Mamu’s relatives, ‘arrests’ brother-in-law

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raided the homes of two relatives of Tukur Mamu, publisher of Desert Herald, and arrested Abdullahi Mashi, brother-in-law to Mamu.

Mamu was arrested at the Kano international airport, after he returned from Egypt where he had been detained on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

Mamu, an aide to Ahmad Gumi, a popular Islamic cleric, has been involved in negotiations for the release of persons abducted during an attack on a train in Kaduna, in March 2022.

Speaking on the arrest on Wednesday, the DSS had said the publisher had questions to answer.

Ibrahim Mada, Special Projects Manager, Desert Herald newspaper, published by Mamu, said the DSS stormed the Kaduna residences of the publisher’s brother, Ibrahim Mamu and his brother-in-law, Abdullahi Mashi in the early hours of Friday.

Mada, said Mashi was whisked away by the DSS operatives after his house was searched.

He cautioned the DSS against “media trial” of the terrorists negotiator who was arrested on Thursday.

He faulted claims by the DSS that military accoutrements and huge amounts in various currencies were recovered during Thursday’s raid on Kaduna residence and office of Mamu, saying the military uniform found in the house belonged to his son who is a Naval officer.

He said, “The DSS in a press release on Thursday 8th September, 2022 titled ‘Update On Tukur Mamu’ claimed during their raids on his residence and office in Kaduna that a large sum of money in various currencies and denominations as well as military accoutrements were recovered.

“While the DSS did not indicate the actual amount of the so-called large sum found in his house and office, we want to make it clear that the ‘military accoutrements’ found in his house are military kits (uniform and barrett) belonging to his son, Yahaha Bello, a Naval officer who graduated from NDA.”