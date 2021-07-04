NEWS
DSS Raid: Igboho writes Buhari govt, demands N500m for damage done to cars, others
Sunday Igboho has written to the Federal Government of Nigeria, demanding N500m following the invasion of his home by personnel of the Department of State Services
Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has demanded a compensation of N500m from the Federal Government
This is for the loss he incurred and properties damaged among other things during a raid on his house in Soka, Ibadan.
Igboho made his demands in a letter through his lawyer, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) of Chief Yomi Alliyu & CO on Saturday.
The letter was titled “Illegal gang grossly unconstitutional invasion of Sunday Igboho Residence.’’
Alliyu (SAN) in the letter also stated that during the house invasion, the DSS carted away €1,000, N2m, expensive jewellery worth millions, travel documents, amulets, Igboho’s iPhone 12 and phones of about 15 others living in the house including those killed by the officers and other yet-to-be-identified belongings.
“We hereby demand that the Federal Government orders an investigation into the actions of the various security operatives led by DSS that raided Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s house with a view to sanctioning them and release all the innocent people arrested and compensate the families of those murdered, the letter read.
“Our client should also be paid N500m as reparation for damage to his exotic cars that include Mercedes Benz G-Class and 2019 Lexus Car. We also demand a public apology.
Igboho’s lawyer in the letter noted that during Igboho’s clamor for the creation of a Yoruba nation, he always preached peace.
Aliyu (SAN) alleged that DSS operatives who raided the secessionist house were disappointed that they couldn’t allegedly find a single gun or ammunition in his client’s house.
The learned counsel said the DSS operatives arrested two police escorts of Igboho’s guests and added their “guns to those harvested from their armory.
He said they did this to make members of the public believe that their client keeps militia or as stated by them.
The DSS spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunaya while reacting to these allegations by Igboho’s lawyer stood by the statement they initially released after their raid.
“The statement by the services suffices. The statement also said those arrested would be charged accordingly. There would be court action.”
Afunaya revealed that investigation and forensic analysis are ongoing and there would be court action soon.
Gov Matawalle sacks his Special Advisers
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, has relieved all his Special Advisers of their appointments.
This is contained in a statement by the Acting Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe in Gusau.
Balarabe, however, said the Special Adviser on Security, retired DIG Mamman Tsafe was not affected by the development.
“It is hereby notified for general information that Gov. Bello Matawalle, has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments, except the Special Adviser on Security matters.
“This decision is in line with the recent defection to the APC and to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the state, irrespective of political affiliations,” he said.
Balarabe directed all the affected Special Advisers to hand over affairs of their respective offices, and government property under them to their Directors General and/or Accounting officers.
He also extended the governor’s appreciation to them for their contributions towards the development of the state.
Southern governors meet in Lagos over state of nation
The 17 Southern governors will converge in Lagos State on Monday for a follow-up meeting to the one held in Asaba, Delta State on May 11.
They will be in one accord as they review the state of the nation as it affects the three geo-political zones.
The meeting to be hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not meant to fuel division in the country. The main objective is to further articulate collective interest and reiterate commitment to a united Nigeria capable of guaranteeing equity, fairness and justice in an atmosphere of true federalism.
Political difference will be momentarily downplayed. Reminiscent of the Asaba meeting hosted by Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the welfare of the people of Southern Nigeria will take the central stage, displacing the partisan acrimony between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the three geo-political regions.
Since the historic Asaba meeting, no concrete step has been taken to actualise some of the critical resolutions. The17 paper-weight chief security officers of dispirited Southern states have their joint constraints. They are toothless bulldogs who could only bark and not bite. Since their return from Asaba, their activities have been restricted to media comments in support of their resolutions. Instead of asking the Attorneys-General of the Southern states to forward bills to the respective Houses of Assembly to support their ban on open grazing, there is shortage of courage.
Nevertheless, tomorrow’s meeting is still important, even if it is to reiterate their position on the contentious national question.
Sunday Igboho mourns death of one of his ‘most trusted’ aides, Adogan Igboho Oosa
Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has described the killing of one of his aides, Adogan Igboho Oosa as shocking.
Adogan Igboho Oosa was fatally shot by operatives of DSS during the raid on Sunday Igboho house on Thursday.
He was said to have been shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
ALSO READ: Identity of one of Sunday Igboho’s guards who was killed by DSS revealed
Igboho in a statement released by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki on Friday said he has lost a dedicated and loyal aide.
He noted that Adogan Igboho Oosa only crime was that he wanted a Yoruba Nation.
He condoled with his family and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.
