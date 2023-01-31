DSS intercepts syndicates involve in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, said it had intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Peter Afunanya said that in the course of their operations in parts of the country, they also established that some commercial bank officials were aiding the economic malfeasance.

“Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address emerging trends.

“It should be noted that the Service has ordered its commands and formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities.”