DSS hid millions of Naira taken from Igboho’s house – Spokesperson
Olayomi Koiki, spokesperson to the self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of allegedly carting away millions of Naira, as well as foreign currencies from his principal’s residence during Thursday’s raid.
Koiki said the DSS only showed Nigerians guns and other things said to have been recovered from Igboho’s house during the attack, but did not disclose that Naira, foreign currency notes and jewelries were taken away from Sunday Igboho.
The DSS confirmed last night that it raided Sunday Igboho’s house on the allegation that he was stockpiling arms to fight the State.
The DSS said two persons were killed in a gun battle during the raid, adding that seven AK-47 rifles, three pump action guns, 30 AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and others were recovered.
Reacting in a live Facebook video, Koiki said the DSS cooked up lies against his principal.
“You can see the lies cooked up by the DSS. You can see they confirmed killing two Yorubas. If you believe the DSS, that means you believe the lies that have been cooked in the last 60 years in the nation called Nigeria.
“They wanted to kill Sunday Igboho but he escaped. They said those guns belonged to us, ask them how we didn’t kill any of the officers with the guns.
“When they wanted to show you what they recovered, they said they recovered AK-47, pump action rifles, charms and so on. But they never talked about the millions of Naira that was taken away from the house.
“They never talked about the pounds sterling, they never talked about the dollars, the Euros that were taken away. Do you know that hundreds of jewelries belonging to Chief Sunday Igboho were moved by the DSS?
“Maybe they have started giving that to their wives or girlfriends, but it was never disclosed. That means the DSS didn’t come just to kill, they also came as armed robbers,” Koiki alleged.
Sunday Igboho mourns death of one of his ‘most trusted’ aides, Adogan Igboho Oosa
Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has described the killing of one of his aides, Adogan Igboho Oosa as shocking.
Adogan Igboho Oosa was fatally shot by operatives of DSS during the raid on Sunday Igboho house on Thursday.
He was said to have been shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
ALSO READ: Identity of one of Sunday Igboho’s guards who was killed by DSS revealed
Igboho in a statement released by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki on Friday said he has lost a dedicated and loyal aide.
He noted that Adogan Igboho Oosa only crime was that he wanted a Yoruba Nation.
He condoled with his family and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.
Identity of one of Sunday Igboho’s guards who was killed by DSS revealed
The identity of one of the Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s guards, who was killed in Thursday’s raid of his house by the DSS has been revealed.
His name is Adogan Igboho Oosa.
He was fatally shot by operatives of DSS during the raid.
He was said to have been shot in the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The DSS said the raid was based on intelligence report that Igboho had stockpiled arms in his residence.
The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya,while justifying the killing of Adogan Igboho Oosa and others during the raid, said
the DSS team came under heavy gun attack by nine men, suspected to be Igboho’s guards.
He said six of the men were armed with AK-47 and the three others with Pump-Action rifles.
“In the course of the exchange, two of Igboho’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested.
“Only one DSS operative, who was shot by the assailants on his right hand, sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable,’ he said.
Biafra, Oduduwa: Grant them referendum now – Aisha tells Buhari
Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to begin the process of referendum for the regions that want to separate from Nigeria.
Aisha believes that Buhari could quell the fire of agitations by putting the referendum in motion.
The Buhari government is currently keeping Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB at the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, after he was lured to Kenya, arrested and brought back to Nigeria last weekend. Sunday Igboho’s house was attacked by DSS operatives on Thursday.
Although the DSS confirmed killing only two persons, reports has it that about seven of Igboho’s aides were killed at his residence, while his wife, other family members and aides were taken away.
Aisha believes this is not the way to go.
“What will it cost Buhari to champion this referendum? Get the people working on it to quell the agitations. Get to hear from everyone and know if it is the wish of the people or just tyranny of the vocal minority. Plus there is no way it can be fully achieved in the 2 years remaining.
“When you are leading people you have to be pragmatic. It is give and take! Always let the people feel they have the upper hand. Stoop low to them.
“They are yearning for referendum and separation, put it in motion and you take the fire off them. Opposition ignites the fire,” she tweeted.
