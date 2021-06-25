DSS goes after Gumi over inciting comments

The Department of State Services (DSS) has summoned controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over recent comments that some military officers supply drugs and arms to bandits.

Gumi, in an interview on Arise TV said some military officers fuel banditry by supplying them with ammunition and drugs.

Voice Of America (VOA) Hausa Services reports that Gumi has been invited to the Kaduna office of the DSS over his comment which did not go down well with top hierarchy of the Nigerian Army.

But Gumi spokesman, Malam Tukur Mamu in an interview with VOA Hausa Services said the allegations against Gumi were baseless.

Mamu said even the soldiers have been saying that there could be some bad eggs among them.

He called on the military and the TV company to apologise to Gumi and retract their statements against him.

He threatened that Gumi might seek legal action against the military and DSS.