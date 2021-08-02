NEWS
DSS fails to produce 4 out of 12 detained Igboho’s aides in court
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday failed to produce four out of the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (also known as Sunday Igboho) before a Federal High Court, Abuja.
However, the DSS brought eight of the detainees before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, following the ex-parte motion moved by Counsel to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, on July 23.
The four detainees, who were not in court, include Abdullateef Ademola Onaolapo, Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu, Oluwafemi Olakunle and Opeyemi Tajudeen.
Those in court were Amudat Babatunde, aka Lady K; Tajudeen Erinloye, Diekola Ademola Jubril, Abidemi Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, Ayobami Donald, Raji Kazeem and Bamidele Sunday.
The motion moved by Olajengbesi, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021, was dated July 7 and filed July 8.
When the matter was called, the applicants lawyer informed that he had a motion on notice, seeking the order of the court to amend the processes already filed.
He said the amendment was to allow him regularise the processes to reflect all that was needed after he had been able to gain accesses to his clients at the DSS facility.
The DSS Counsel, I. Awo, did not object the application.
Egwuatu, who granted the prayer, adjourned the matter until Aug. 4 for hearing of the substantive matter.
Meanwhile, Olajengbesi called the attention of the court to the fact that the security outfit did not come to the court with all the detainees.
He urged Justice Egwuatu to mandate the DSS to produce all the12 detainees in court in the next adjourned date.
NEWS
Blessing Oborodudu guarantees Nigeria first medal at Tokyo 2020
Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu will win Nigeria’s first Olympics medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 as she qualified for the final on Monday.
The Nigerian wrestler defeated Battsetseg Soronzonboldyn of Mongolia 7-2 to qualify for the final and guaranteed herself and Team Nigeria a medal.
Oborodudu will either win a silver or gold medal in the wrestling competition.
She was so elated getting into the final of the wrestling competition in the 68kg class.
She will now face America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock in the final.
The Nigerian wrestler was born on March 12, 1989 and she lives in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
The 32-year old Nigerian studied Business Administration at Nigeria Delta University, Nigeria.
Oborodudu began wrestling at St Jude’s Girls Secondary School in Yenagoa, Nigeria.
Her ambition is to win a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Her memorable moment was winning gold in the 68kg category at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia.
NEWS
COVID-19: Nigeria receives 4.8m vaccine doses from US
The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday received 4.8million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Biden-Harris administration of the United States.
The vaccines, which were delivered through the COVAX facility, arrived in Abuja around 2:15 am on Sunday.
The vaccines were received and stored at Nigeria’s National Strategic Cold Store near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.
While addressing the media on Monday morning in Abuja, Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, had, ahead of the arrival of the vaccines, bought 60 ultra-cold chain equipment and have since allocated one to each of the 36 states across the federation.
Recall that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, had in May, pledged to share 80 million vaccines produced in the US with countries around the world to protect the most vulnerable and stem transmission of the COVID-19.
Of these 80 million vaccines, Africa is expected to receive 25 million, with the first shipments to Burkina Faso, Djibouti, and Ethiopia, which have already been delivered.
NEWS
2023: It’s not your turn to produce Nigeria’s President – Islamic group tells Christians
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has told the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, that it is not yet the turn of a Christian to be the President of Nigeria.
MURIC said it was depending on mathematical exactitude from the time Nigeria began civil rule in 1999 to drive home its argument.
The group was reacting to a recent statement by CAN in which the leading Christian association called for a Christian president for Nigeria by 2023.
In a statement signed by its Director and Founder, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Monday, MURIC said while it is not opposed to the idea of a Christian president for Nigeria, CAN must wait for its turn.
“We believe that it is not yet the turn of a Christian to be the President of Nigeria if we want to go by mathematical exactitude from the time Nigeria began civil rule in 1999,” the group added.
“Chief Mathew Aremu Olusegun Obasanjo, a Christian, spent eight (8) years as president (1999 – 2007). Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan also spent five (5) years (5th May, 2010 – 29th May, 2015). That brings the total spent by Christian presidents in Aso Rock to thirteen (13) years.
“Meanwhile Alhaji Musa Yaradua, a Muslim, spent three (3) years as president and the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, will be completing his eighth year in office by the good Grace of Allah on 29th May, 2023. By simple arithmetic, this will bring the total spent by the two Muslim presidents to eleven (11) years.
“MURIC is being generous, otherwise it would have towed the line of those who argue that Jonathan spent six (6) years and that will bring the total number of years spent by Christians to fourteen (14). In the same vein, we would have supported those who said Yaradua spent just two (2) years and that would have reduced the number of years spent by Muslims in power to ten (10) years.
“Muslims will be shortchanged by two or four years if a Christian becomes president in 2023. The ideal thing is to allow another Muslim to spend only one term from 2023 to 2027. There will be no doubt about who takes the reins of power from 2007 because a Christian must be installed as president at that time. All controversies would have been removed but there is controversy now.
“For the avoidance of doubts, we reiterate our readiness to accept a Christian as president but it must be at the right time. It will be unfair to install a Christian president in 2023 when Muslims still have a shortfall of two or four years. It is the group that has a two-year or four-year shortfall that should be given the chance for a make-up, not the group that has a two-year advantage.
“We advise CAN to wait for its own time and to stop heating up the polity with untimely demands. CAN should also take a retrospective look at its attitude towards the incumbent since 2015 when a Christian president left the stage. Nigerians are already comparing CAN’s weekly visits to Aso Rock in the days of Jonathan, a Christian president, to turn on the tap of gold and its extremely hostile stance to the incumbent, a Muslim president, since 2015. We really sympathise with CAN but facts are sacred. Figures and dates are sacrosanct.”
