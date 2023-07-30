DSS drills Kogi gov candidate

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has honoured the invitation of the Department of State Services (DSS) to answer questions regarding a petition against him by some members of the opposition.

A statement issued on Saturday in Lokoja by the Commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, indicated that Ododo was invited by the DSS and as a law abiding citizen aspiring to lead the state, he honoured the invitation.

“The allegations contained in the petition are frivolous and unfounded, but it was incumbent on the APC Governorship Candidate to respect a constituted authority such as the DSS”.

“Ododo was drilled by a team of Operatives at the DSS for hours and he gave convincing explanations to the interrogators”. He added.

According to him, ”We commend the professionalism of the DSS and pledge our cooperation to whatever measures taken or that would be taken to ensure a peaceful Kogi and a peaceful poll in November 2023.

We assure supporters of the APC GOVERNORSHIP candidate that he has since left the DSS Office to continue his consultations with Kogites ahead of the Guber poll.

Our commitment to peace and tranquility is iron cast. Every Kogite and every supporter of Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo should endeavour to be peaceful in all their activities towards the election,” Fanwo said