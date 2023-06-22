DSS combs Bawa’s Abuja home, extends probe to associates

Operatives of the Department of State Services have conducted a search of the Abuja home and office of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

It was learnt that the secret police, also during the week, invited Bawa’s close associates in the EFCC for questioning, over alleged mismanagement, misappropriation and diversion of proceeds of sold assets forfeited to the EFCC.

However, when contacted on Wednesday to speak on the development, the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said, “No comments.”

Bawa, who is currently being held in the custody of the DSS “Yellow House,” Abuja, is being probed for alleged financial impropriety as EFCC helmsman.

It was gathered that the search on his Gwarinpa home in Abuja was carried out on Saturday, in the presence of his wife and children.

An impeccable source, privy to the operation, noted that Bawa’s office was also searched on the same day by another set of DSS operatives who presented a search warrant.

“DSS operatives stormed the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi on Saturday to search the office of the suspended chairman. But they presented a search warrant. Another set of DSS operatives also searched Bawa’s home in Gwarinpa, and they met his wife and children in the house during the search.

“Bawa’s close associates at the office were also invited for questioning this week, and they’re being probed on allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation, and diversion of proceeds forfeited assets sold under Bawa’s watch,” the source said.

A government source, who also pleaded anonymity, however, said the DSS had yet to file charges against the embattled EFCC boss as investigation was still ongoing.

“The DSS is yet to charge him to court because they’re still carrying out their investigation to get enough evidence to help their case.”

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to an inquiry by our correspondent on Wednesday over the development.