NEWS
DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho
Similar to the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the Department of State Services (DSS) has garnered audio and video recordings to be used against Sunday Igboho in the event of a trial in Nigeria.
The federal government wants him extradited from Benin Republic. The presidency and relevant security agencies have remained silent on the Monday incident at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou.
Igboho, real name Sunday Adeyemo, may face charges related to treasonable felony for urging people to take up arms.
Igboho openly boasted he could help to procure guns and that anybody caught with one should tell the authorities he made the provision.
In a viral video, the 48-year-old separatist encouraged communities to buy arms and ammunition for their youths.
“Those who don’t have guns, contribute money and buy guns for them. You can record me. If they don’t know where to buy gun, I will help them to buy it.
“No government can say people should not carry weapons now. If they (youths) are caught, they should tell them that I, Igboho, provided the guns. The guns are to protect ourselves, we will fortify them with charms”, he added.
Under the law, threatening the state with war, which Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and Igboho repeatedly did, are treason.
Section 37(1) (a) of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990, states to wit: “Any person who levies war against the state, in order to intimidate the president or the governor of a state is guilty of treason and is liable to the punishment of death.”
Kanu and Igboho threatened to raise an army to fight the government. In one of his broadcasts, Kanu said he could order a hit on South-East governors.
Igboho often lambasted some South-West governors and leaders of working against the actualization of Yoruba Nation.
He also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of looking the other way as violent Fulani herdsmen kidnap, murder and rape Yorubas.
Although criticisms are protected in the constitution under freedom of speech, Igboho is in trouble for pronouncements, including forceful break up of Nigeria.
Two weeks ago, the presidency hinted that the agitator will face the music. A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu endorsed security agencies’ iron fist in recent times.
Shehu called Igboho a fellow “who has also been conducting acts of terror and disturbing the peace under the guise of protecting fellow kinsmen”.
Buhari’s aide said Igboho’s utterances and antics became hate speeches and accused Igboho attempting to build an armoury and planning to either undermine the unity of Nigeria.
“Assault weapons are not tools of peace loving people and as such, regardless of who they are and where they are from, the Security Agencies should treat them all the same”, Shehu declared.
A source said Igboho’s audio and video interviews, as well as comments in clips on the internet have been collated.
“This is what they have been doing to Kanu. The DSS investigators played different recordings and asked him to confirm if he uttered those things or not.
“The evidences already gathered against Igboho will similarly be played and his responses noted. If a trial happens, they will play the tapes in court,” the source said.
Hours after his arrest on Monday, the federal government immediately commenced the process to fly the agitator back to Nigeria.
On Wednesday, information spread about how former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) played a role in scuttling Igboho’s move to travel to Germany via Benin.
NEWS
COVID-19 third wave: FG shuts down Abuja parks
The Federal Government has shut down various parks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as the country battles a second wave.
Ikharo Attah, the Head, Media and Publicity of FCT Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Enforcement, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, NAN reports.
Mr Attah said the administration would not lose its guard on the control of the virus as the country continues to battle a second wave.
He noted that while the residents have the right to enjoy the holiday with a full recreational complement, the administration was responsible for maintaining a healthy environment.
“From what we saw on Tuesday at the Mosques during the prayers, there was compliance, particularly at the main city mosques.
“The Unity Fountain is locked, Millennium and Jabi parks are also locked.
“The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, has also appealed to residents to help in the fight against the virus by complying to the guidelines given,” he said.
NEWS
Anxiety as Igboho’s extradition hearing holds today
Court hearing on the extradition of the Yoruba nation freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho would hold on Thursday (today) in Benin Republic.
This was disclosed on Thursday morning by the activist’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki during a live update.
According to him, “The sitting will be held at 10am in the morning at the Benin Republic court.
“The court will determine the fate of the extradition and we’ll also have the opportunity to present our case especially on the personality of Igboho.
“We know the magnitude of what the Nigerian government is trying to do if they try to get hold of Igboho but they will fail, by God’s grace.
“Their intention was to capture him (Igboho), but God fought for him”.
Recall that Sunday Igboho was arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation in Cotonou, Benin Republic shortly after the Federal Government raised alarm that the activist was making moves to fly out of the country.
The Oduduwa Republic agitator was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS after raiding his house in Ibadan the Oyo State capital over alleged activities threatening the cooperate existence of the country.
He is currently at the custody of the operatives of Brigade criminelle in Cotonou.
NEWS
Taraba Emir gives herders 30-day ultimatum to vacate forests
The Emir of Muri Empire in Taraba State, Abbas Tafida, has issued a 30-day ultimatum to herders terrorising residents of the state to vacate forests within the state or be forced to do so. The Emir gave the ultimatum on Tuesday after Eid prayers.
This follows a rising spate of kidnappings, killings, and attacks in the state by criminals suspected to be herders. He claimed that Fulani herders are responsible for perpetrating crimes in the state and should therefore vacate forests in the state within 30 days or be forced out.
The Emir, who spoke in the Hausa language, urged the leadership of Fulani herdsmen to fish out the bad eggs among them.
“Our Fulani herdsmen in the forests, you came into this state and we accepted you, why then will you be coming to towns and villages to kidnap residents, even up to the extent of raping our women?
“Because of this unending menace, every Fulani herdsman in this state have been given 30 days ultimatum to vacate the forests. We are tired of having sleepless nights and the hunger alone in the land is enormous and we will not allow it to continue,” the Emir said.
