DSS arrests Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu
Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who was arrested by the Nigerian Army over his support and canvassing for the Indigenous People of Biafra, has been picked up and quizzed by the Department of State Services, hours after he was released by the military.
A Nigerian writer, Chiagozie Fred Nwonwu, who writes under the pen name Mazi Nwonwu, confirmed that Agu was not yet a free man.
According to Nwonwu, Agu is presently in custody of the DSS.
“Chiwetalu Agu is still not free. He is with DSS now. Colleagues say they are looking for a top lawyer to bail him,” Nwonwu wrote on his known Facebook page on Friday.
Recall that there were widespread reports on Friday that Agu had been released by the Nigerian Army, following his arrest on Thursday, for wearing the Biafran regalia.
Agu was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Thursday.
The army had come out to say it arrested Agu for soliciting support for the separatist group, IPOB.
“Dressed in a very well known attire of the proscribed group, Chiwetalu Agu was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group. Though he attempted puting up some resistance when troops made effort to take him into custody, he was not assaulted or subjected to brutalisation.
“While the NA recognises the inalienable rights of the citizenry to freedom of movement and expression as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is apparently a violation for any individual or group to incite the public to cause mayhem or break down of law and order.
“It is therefore pertinent to state that while exercising such freedoms, it must be done within the confines of the law, bearing in mind the imperative for peace, and national security,” the army had said in a statement.
The military had on Friday released Agu before he was reportedly picked up by the DSS for questioning.
Tinubu quietly returns to Nigeria from UK, shuns earlier planned fanfare
Former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria.
Tinubu returned quietly to Nigeria on Friday months after embarking on medical treatment in the United Kingdom.
His return was officially planned for Sunday where he was supposed to be hosted to a “grand welcome” by his political associates.
The grand welcome was being arranged at the Nigeria Police College in Ikeja, Lagos for the politician.
However, due to his inability to stand the rigours of a physical rally, the ex-Lagos governor quietly entered into the country, shunning any fanfare.
Among those at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to meet Tinubu was the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Police rescue 187 abducted victims in Zamfara
Police tactical operatives in a joint operations at Tsibiri forest in Maradun LGA on Thursday succeeded in the rescue of 187 victims abducted in Rini village of Bakura LGA, Gora village of Maradun LGA, Sabon Birni village and Shinkafi in Shinkafi LGA respectively .
These villages are in Zamfara State in northwest Nigeria.
A statement from SP Mohammed Shehu ANIPR, PPRO, said the abducted victims who spent many weeks in captivity were unconditionally rescued following an extensive search and rescue operations that lasted for hours.
This was also achieved following the implementation of the new security measures by the Zamfara State Government.
The Police and other security agencies have been carrying out assaults on identified bandits locations in different parts of the state with a view to riding the state of all activities of recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements.
The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ayuba N Elkanah, while handing over the rescued victims to the Representative of the governor, Dr. Mohammed Bello Matawalle MON, and also the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe Sardaunan Dan Isa said, the new security measures in the State have been yielding tremendous result, as it has led to the successful rescue of many abducted victims.
“These victims run into hundreds, and have been reunited with their respective families. Similarly, bandits and their collaborators have been arrested, some have been charged to court while others are undergoing discreet investigation at the State CID Gusau. ” The Commissioner said.
The CP further assured that, Police and other security agencies will continue to put in their best to ensure the return of lasting peace and security in the state.
He sympathised with the victims for the suffering they passed through while in captivity and promised that the Police will redouble their commitment to protect lives and property of citizens of Zamfara State.
The Representative of the governor while taking over the rescued victims thanked the Police and other security agencies for their resilience and hard work in the enforcement of the new security measures, and assured them of the state government’s continuous support and encouragement to perform their duties effectively.
He further said that, the state Government will ensure that the victims are adequately treated before being reunited with their families.
Ballon d’Or : Lionel Messi vies with Man Utd and Liverpool stars
The full list of 30 names competing to win the Ballon d’Or has been published with Lionel Messi in contention to win his seventh crown.
The Paris Saint-Germain star, who left Barcelona this summer after 21 years at the club to join the Ligue 1 giants, has already won the award six times in his illustrious career.
But while the 34-year-old is the favourite to add to his collection, the Argentine magician could face competition from several Premier League stars.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who finished in fourth in the 2019 edition, has been tipped to rival Messi for the award.
The Egyptian is the sole member from Liverpool this year after Jurgen Klopp’s side put in a disappointing title defence.
Just under half of the nominees on the 30-man shortlist are playing in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City each having five players represented.
The Blues have had four members of their Champions League-winning squad nominated, with Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mason Mount making the cut.
Their £97.5million summer signing Romelu Lukaku has also made the list, having scored 24 goals in the Serie A last season to help Inter Milan win the Serie A for the first time in 10 years.
But there was no place for Edouard Mendy, despite keeping 10 clean sheets in his 12 Champions League matches, with Italy’s Euro 2020 winning stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma the only goalkeeper on the list.
