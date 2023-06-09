DSS arrests Godwin Emefiele after suspension by Tinubu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Emefiele’s arrest is coming few hours after the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, suspended him from office with immediate effect.

Emefiele was suspended “sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy” according to a release by Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms,” the release further said.

The DSS had attempted to arrest Emefiele in February, but the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, shielded him by providing soldiers to guard his residence and office.

The DSS had said it intensified its investigations in order to arrest and prosecute Emefiele, on allegations of terrorism financing and fraud.