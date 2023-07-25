A legal practitioner and social critic, Inibehe Effiong, has called out the Department of State Services (DSS) over how it is handling the case of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN Governor.

Effiong claimed that the agency “shamelessly went after Emefiele over possession of primitive guns while Asari Dokubo, who he said had publicly displayed an assault rifle, was busy raising a private army and walking freely.”

In a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, the lawyer claimed that the DSS went after Emefiele in flagrant violation of the order of the court that he should be remanded in the Correctional Centre.

According to him, it amounted to desecration of the court, alleging the service is a political and partisan tool in the hands of every occupant of Aso Rock.

He wrote, “The SSS has recorded yet another point in its long list of infamy and impunity.

“The show of shame at the Federal High Court in Lagos is a vindication of those of us who have said time and again, that this so-called law enforcement agency is nothing but a political and partisan tool in the hands of every occupant of Aso Rock.

“It is very disgusting to see the crude desecration of the Federal High Court in Lagos by the SSS. The Court ordered that Emefiele be remanded in the Correctional Centre, but the reckless and lawless SSS, in its usual character, went after Emefiele in flagrant violation of the order of the court.

“Such despicable sights should not be tolerated in a constitutional democracy. Mr. Tinubu retained Mr. Bichi as the DG of the SSS because Bichi is always willing to deploy the agency to witch-hunt Tinubu’s perceived political foes.

“When Godwin Emefiele was suspended as the CBN Governor, many Nigerians wrongly assumed that his suspension was aimed at holding him accountable for his terrible monetary policies and any infraction he may have committed under the corrupt Buhari regime.

“However, all that the government has been able to come up with so far are two ridiculous and dubious charges of illegal possession of firearms.

“While Asari Dokubo, who has publicly displayed an assault rifle, is busy raising a private army and walking freely, the SSS shamelessly went after Emefiele over possession of primitive guns.

“Tinubu must accept responsibility for the invasion of the court. The Judiciary is now at the mercy of a lawless agency of executive arm of government.

“I call on the Judiciary to rise up and defend its integrity and independence.”