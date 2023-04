Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot now has Muslim name

Elliot, who just won his re-election as a member of the Lagos Assembly representing Surulere constituency 1 will now be called Abdul Fatai Desmond Olusola Elliot.

This was announced on Sunday during the Ramadan lecture the lawmaker organised for Muslims in his constituency.

His wife also has a new Muslim name, she will now be called Fatimah Elliot