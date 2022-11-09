Drug allegation against Tinubu storm in a tea cup – Keyamo

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has described the drug trafficking and money laundering allegations against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as storm in a tea cup.

Keyamo, who is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Some documents said to have indicted Tinubu on drug dealing and money laundering in the United States had resurfaced.

But reacting to the development, Keyamo said the issue was not new, saying it had been in public domain for more than 20 years.

He said, “This is all a storm in a tea cup, nothing more than that. The issue is not a new issue. Let me first of all say that you saw some blogs or online sites making wild introduction like breaking news, just in, fresh fact, no. Those are not fresh facts. They are not new issues. These issues have been in the public domain for more than 20 years. And the issues have been sufficiently addressed and dismissed.

“Nothing in the paper that has indicted Asiwaju or brought criminal charges against him that the foundation upon which any plea bargain or any kind of fine was reached. There was nothing like that.”