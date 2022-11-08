Drogba denies conversion to Islam

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba has addressed the rumour making the rounds that he has converted to Islam.

A report emerged on Monday, that the former Ivorian national football captain had embraced the Islamic faith.

Many of his fans who are Muslim congratulated him and welcomed him to their religion.

However, Drogba has reacted to the rumour in a tweet on his page .

He dismissed the rumour and stated that he has no intention of converting from his Christian faith to another religion.

According to him, the viral photo which triggered the rumour was taken when he visited his Muslim friends in his village.

This story is going viral 😅 but I haven’t changed religion.

This was just me paying respect to my Muslim brothers i was visiting in my village. A moment of togetherness.

Much love and blessings to all 🙏🏾 — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 7, 2022

Drogba is regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time and was noted for his physical strength, speed, ability in the air, powerful and accurate strikes, and ball retention.

He was named African Footballer of the Year twice, winning the award in 2006 and 2009. He is also the player with the most runner-up appearances (4), most third place finishes (3), and most times in the top three (9).