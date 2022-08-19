Jobs
Driver Job at Quanlee Overseas Warehouse Nigeria Limited
Job title: Driver Job at Quanlee Overseas Warehouse Nigeria Limited
Company: Quanlee Overseas Warehouse Nigeria Limited
Job description: Quanlee Overseas Warehouse Nigeria Limited has high-quality supply chain resources in China and provides the…
Expected salary:
Location: Ikeja, Lagos State
Job date: Wed, 10 Aug 2022 06:27:52 GMT
Jobs
Electrical Engineer Job at May & Baker Nigeria
Job title: Electrical Engineer Job at May & Baker Nigeria
Company: May & Baker Nigeria
Job description: May & Baker Nigeria Plc was founded on September 4, 1944 as Nigeria‘s first pharmaceutical company. It has its origin… Job Location: Nigeria Working Hours: Full-time Description We seeks to recruit creative and dynamic individuals who can…
Expected salary:
Location: Enugu, Enugu State – Abuja, FCT
Job date: Sat, 16 Jul 2022 04:57:07 GMT
Jobs
AutoCAD Designer Job at Lifemate Nigeria Limited
Job title: AutoCAD Designer Job at Lifemate Nigeria Limited
Company: Lifemate Nigeria Limited
Job description: Lifemate Nigeria Limited is a professional furniture multinational corporation with 14 outlets distributed across Lagos…
Expected salary: 60000 – 100000 per month
Location: Ogun
Job date: Wed, 20 Jul 2022 04:23:47 GMT
Jobs
Client Services Officer (Marketing) Job at DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited
Job title: Client Services Officer (Marketing) Job at DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited
Company: DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited
Job description: DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited is a micro lending company targeted at having over Ten million customer base in… all 36 states of Nigeria as well as Federal Capital Territory. The company offers subscribers a secured platform for daily…
Expected salary: 2760000 – 3240000 per year
Location: Abuja, FCT
Job date: Thu, 21 Jul 2022 04:56:17 GMT
