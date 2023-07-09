Drinking red wine makes men better in bed, study reveals

Blokes looking to boost their skills in bed could benefit from sipping on wine, a new study has claimed.

Researchers looked over studies from the past 30 years and have said consuming a moderate amount of red wine could help enhance their want for sex, as well as their technique in the sack.

It can aid with issues such as erectile dysfunction and boost testosterone, according to the report published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.

The study called “Red Wine and Sexual Function in Men” also revealed it can help women boost their sexual desire too.

Polyphenols are strong antioxidants that work to better the function of the inner lining of the heart and blood vessels.

This enhances blood flow to other parts of the body such as the sexual organs.

The authors of the report wrote: “Fascinatingly, women consuming moderate (one to two glasses a day) red wine showed higher … scores for sexual desire and [vaginal] lubrication with an overall improvement in sexual function compared to teetotaler women.”

It was also noted older women benefited the most, as they normally drink more.

“Considering that age usually correlates inversely with sexual function, these findings appear very interesting,” the report added.

“It could be due to an effect of both polyphenols and alcohol content in red wine.”

People who sometimes enjoy other types of alcohol, such as white wine, were said to be less likely to benefit.

Even so the researchers, who are based in Italy, said the secret to success is consuming the beverage in moderation.

This is because drinking too much booze can hinder both your sex life and overall health.

Polyphenols have strong antioxidant properties, which stop free radicals and other chemicals from causing oxidative stress that can harm cells.

According to The New York Post, oxidative stress is also connected to a number of health problems such cancer, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, immune disorders, emphysema, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

Concluding the study, the report discovered that “red wine, if consumed in moderation, can be potentially beneficial for patients with erectile dysfunction as well as can positively influence reproductive function through mechanisms that depend on the vasorelaxant properties of red wine and its antioxidant properties.”

The NHS recommends that men and women shouldn’t drink more than 14 units of alcohol a week on a regular basis.