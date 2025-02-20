Drama in Senate as Natasha confronts Akpabio

Tensions erupted in the Senate on Thursday after Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan clashed with the leadership over a contentious seating arrangement dispute

The conflict arose after Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat was reassigned as part of a broader reshuffle, triggered by opposition members shifting to the majority wing. Despite the change, the senator firmly refused to move from her original seat.

Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno, cited Senate rules to justify the change, explaining that seat adjustments were within the Senate President’s authority.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio upheld Monguno’s order and denied Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan the floor when she attempted to speak from her old seat.

In protest, the Kogi lawmaker raised her voice, accusing the leadership of silencing her.

“I don’t care if I am silenced. I am not afraid of you. You have denied me my privilege,” she declared.

The standoff intensified when the Senate President directed the sergeant-at-arms to remove her.

However, interventions from fellow lawmakers restored calm, although Akpoti-Uduaghan remained firm in her refusal to move.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!