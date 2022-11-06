Drama as Nigerians refuse VP candidates to speak

Drama ensued at the presidential debate slated to start at 7:30pm at Arise TV Town Hall, as Nigerians present at the debate reject vice presidential candidates from speaking on behalf of presidential candidates.

In a video posted on Twitter by @KnightSirdam the crowd gathered could be heard saying, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, would not be allowed to represent the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the debate.

Present at the debate are; presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi; presidential candidate of the New Nigerians Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwakwanso; presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, Kola Abiola.

The presidential candidates for the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar are absent at the debate.