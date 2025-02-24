Ehi Ogbebor, the interior decorator ex-girlfriend of MC Oluomo, has publicly dragged Caroline Danjuma and Sophia Momodu.

In a recent episode of the current season of Real Housewives of Lagos, Caroline admitted that she doesn’t like Ehi because the two clashed over a contract job. According to Caroline, Ehi was questioning why she was given the job and to make it worse, she questioned why Caroline got invited to an unnamed prominent man’s event.

“I don’t like Ehi. I was doing a contract job and Ehi was asking why the hell did they give me the job. Then, I went to the party of a prominent man, and Ehi asked why they invited me. So, I don’t like her and I wouldn’t pretend about it”.

Slamming her, Ehi Ogbebor called Caroline a failed trophy wife as she noted how she is a Benin girl. Ehi told Caroline to leave the gram life and ask people who know her as she doesn’t gossip.

“U don’t even deserve my response but I can’t help it. Failed trophy wife, am a Benin girl. Leave this gram life, ask people that know. I no dey do chochocho. Mad woman”.

Also in the episode, Sophia Momodu the mother of music star, Davido’s first child, had claimed she doesn’t know the popular interior decorator.

Addressing Sophia, Ehi slammed her for claiming she doesn’t know her as she noted how the single mother of one lives a fake life.

“Laughing in French, and it’s Sophia asking who Ehi is. Sophie, pls, don’t go there. I won’t speak further. I have known u even before this fake gram life”.