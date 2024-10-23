Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has hit back at the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for suspending her indefinitely.

Halima Abubakar was suspended last week by Guild for defamation of her colleagues and other high-profile Nigerians.

In a statement titled Indefinite Suspension of Halima Abubakar, shared on their official Instagram page, the body claimed that a thorough investigation had been carried out by a set panel who convicted the actress guilty of the allegations. She was accused of slandering her colleagues and patrons and having an extramarital affair with a high-profile individual in society.

Reacting to the lawsuit through her lawyers, P.D Pius & Associates, Halima filed a lawsuit against them, demanding 30bn for damages. She expressed shock at the accusations, stating that she was never invited by the Guild to clear her name before seeing news of her suspension circulating on social media.

Halima’s legal representatives condemned the AGN president’s actions, accusing him of deliberately tarnishing her reputation. The letter emphasized that the false narrative was intended to denigrate her, cast aspersions on her, and stir up social media opprobrium.

The solicitors demanded the immediate removal of the defamatory publication and an unreserved public apology on the AGN president’s Instagram page within seven days. Additionally, they demanded N30 billion in damages for reputational harm.

Halima, through her lawyers, said if her demands are not met within seven days, they will be heading to court to seek redress”.

The letter in part reads;

“Our client has been battling health issues for years, and despite maintaining a professional relationship, you chose this delicate moment during her recovery to spread a negative and false narrative. This has caused her emotional and psychological distress and harmed her reputation among right-thinking members of society.”

The suspension came as a surprise to many as early this year, she announced she was making a fresh start as she returned to Nollywood, leaving her fans excited to see her back on screen.

The Kogi-state actress poured out her heart as she tendered a heartfelt appreciation to those who helped her while she was dying. Halima shared a video of herself in her present condition, listing out the names of her colleagues who helped her along with prayers for them.

Recall that 2022 was a tough year for Halima, as she became bedridden following her altercation with Apostle Johnson Suleman. Her family took to social media to call out the clergyman to stay away from her. However, many alleged that the actress was battling an autoimmune disease, which she debunked by sharing her medical report.

In November of 2023, Halima made her first public appearance as she stepped out in style in Kogi State for the Governorship election.





