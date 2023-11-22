Drake gets face tattoo with very conflicting meanings

Drake’s new face tattoo is raising eyebrows.

The “Take Care” rapper was photographed on Saturday with the word “miskeen” seemingly inked above his brow arch.

The word translates to “poor” or “pathetic” in Arabic and Amharic but is commonly used in the hitmaker’s hometown of Toronto to describe a “sweet and innocent” person, according to NOW Toronto.

Still, Drake hasn’t provided any context behind the meaning of his latest tattoo or revealed why he chose to get inked with the word.

Reps for the “Degrassi” actor weren’t immediately available for comment.

Fans, however, called Drake’s new ink ironic since he’s potentially labeling himself as “poor.”

“The dude lives in a $150m mansion,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

“If Drake is miskeen what’s the word for the rest of us?” another chimed in.

“The way Drake is anything but Miskeen,” a third added.

The “One Dance” hitmaker is far from “poor” as he owns a mansion in Toronto reportedly worth $100 million, per the US Sun.

Drake showed off his luxurious 50,000 square foot home — which he referred to as “The Embassy” — during his cover shoot with Architectural Digest in April 2020.

The property features a marble interior and touches of modern Art Deco finishes. A NBA-regulated basketball court can even be found inside the sprawling home.

“It’s overwhelming high luxury,” the “God’s Plan” singer told the outlet. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings.”

Drake built the home with the intention of it standing for more than 100 years in the town he grew up in.

“I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” he told the outlet. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Inside his sprawling home, Drake also has a collection of Birkin bags he has been collecting for his future wife, he told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2017.

The “Marvin’s Room” rapper also owns an 18,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home worth $65 million.

He put it up for rent for an estimated $215,000 per month in October 2021.